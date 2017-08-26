5 reasons why Shakib-al-Hasan is the best all-rounder at the moment​

Shakib al-Hasan is the best player the country has ever produced.

Shakib is a fine timer of the ball

The talent pool in Bangladesh has always produced some fine players. Be it Mohammed Ashraful or Aftab Ahmed, Bangladesh have seen some really naturally gifted players playing for them. However, unfortunately, the aforementioned two players couldn’t do justice to their talents due to poor ethics.

The one player that did, though, was Shakib al-Hasan. The southpaw is one of the finest all-rounders in the game and is the greatest player the country has ever produced. It could be said that he set up the benchmark for the youngsters to follow as the players that come out of the system now are equally hardworking.

Without further ado, here are five reasons why Shakib Al Hasan is the best all-rounder in the world…

#5 Batting brilliance

It is not always when a spin-bowling all-rounder is such a good hitter of the ball, especially a slow-left armer. Shakib Al Hasan, however, breaks the norm as he is one of the finest middle order batsmen in the world. His ability to bat under any circumstances makes him a very potent danger for the opposition.

Be it smacking the ball all around the park or playing a sheet-anchor's role to build the innings, Shakib does it brilliantly. There is a saying in the country that as long as Shakib is at the crease, there is hope.

Batting is also something he loves more than bowling, although he admits that he has to work a lot harder with his batting than his bowling, as the latter comes more naturally to him.

Despite that, he has scored 3479 runs from 92 Test innings and 4983 runs from 167 ODI innings, at an average of 40.92 and 34.84 respectively – making him one of the best batsmen in the team.