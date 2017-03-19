5 reasons why Afghanistan deserve Test status at the earliest

Afghanistan have impressed with their performances in ODIs and T20s. Here's why they should be afforded the opportunity in Tests as well.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 23:09 IST

Afghanistan have achieved tremendous success over the years

There are very few teams that have progressed as rapidly as Afghanistan and as a result, they have been left behind by Afghanistan’s vivacious talents. Not being able to play cricket at home is something no cricket team desires, but Afghanistan is left with no other choice.

The comforting part was that other nations came forward and helped them out, one of them being India, who have provided the Afghans with a home ground in Greater Noida at Delhi where they are currently locking horns with Ireland in a T20I and ODI series. They have rapidly progressed in their approach towards the game, aided by the likes of Kabir Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

However, they are yet to be blessed with Test status, which is what every cricketing nation aspires for. We take a look at the reasons why it’s justified to grant Test status to Afghanistan.

#5 Rapid strides since their inception

Ever since their coronation on the world stage, Afghanistan’s story turned for the better with each passing day, helped by the team’s resilient grit and timeless support from the fans. In no time, they have become a force to reckon with in the limited overs format.

Afghanistan bagged the Affiliate status in 2001 and there was no stopping the vibrant bunch of cricketers since then. 2008 witnessed them gain the Associate status and it didn’t take long for them to stamp their authority in associate cricket where they beat the likes of Ireland and Scotland without much trouble.

Let alone associate teams, they have got the better of full member nations, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, pretty frequently. Their biggest win came in the 2016 World T20 when they humbled the holders, West Indies.