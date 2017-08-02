5 reasons why JP Duminy has flopped in Tests

JP Duminy's Test career started with promise and unfolded as a disappointment. Why did this talented batsman fail in Tests?

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 09:22 IST

In December 2008, Melbourne saw a 24-year-old batsman, playing his only third Test innings bail out his team against ferocious bowling artillery that comprised of Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Peter Siddle.

The South African batsman took centrestage when his team was reduced to seven down for 184 and ended his innings when his team had gained a significant first innings lead against Australia.

That valiant and gutsy knock of 166 by JP Duminy scored is regarded as one of the bravest batting displays by an overseas batsman that Melbourne has ever seen.

That innings made Duminy South Africa’s next batting sensation and he was seen as the able successor of Jacques Kallis.

However, almost a decade after his scintillating performance in Melbourne, Duminy is far away from the player he was supposed to become and in fact is now on the verge of calling it a day.

The 33-year-old batsman has featured in 46 Tests but has failed to live up to the hype he created in his early days. His Test career is almost over and it seems that South African team management has moved on.

Duminy’s career paints an interesting story of a promising cricketer who ended up a big disappointment. But what exactly went wrong with him? We find out the reasons for the left-hand batsman’s fall in Test cricket.