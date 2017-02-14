5 reasons why one-off Test matches serve no purpose

A one-off Test fails to generate the hype and excitement, which isnt the case for a longer Test series.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 19:48 IST

India, quite expectedly came out trumps to humble the visitors by 208 runs

India currently locked horns with Bangladesh in a one-off Test match in Hyderabad, which was deemed to be a historic Test for the fact that Bangladesh played a Test in India after 16 years. India, quite expectedly came out trumps to humble the visitors by 208 runs.

But the doubt lies at the prominence of these games and their contribution to Test cricket. Test cricket is synonymous to persistence, willpower and an unflustered mindset, and a one-off Test has lower chances to create much impact.

Runs may be piled on, wickets may fall down or entertainment may reach its peak, but for the long term, one-off Tests hold little significance. We have compiled five reasons for which a single-match Test series serves no purpose.

#5 The series ends even before it starts

In the era of fast-paced lifestyle, time canters along at the speed of gazelles and 24 hours seems far less than what actually it is. Quite naturally, it takes time for people to adjust themselves to a new trend and settle into a rhythm with the change.

A cricket series is no different where the public doesn’t get themselves off the mark alongside the first delivery of the series. This is where one-off Test matches are hardly of any importance, especially for the fans, simply because of the fact that five days aren’t long enough to get in sync with a series.

A 3-Test series or for that matter a 5-Test series serves a handy purpose as it spans for more than a couple of weeks, allowing the fans to take their time into knowing the whereabouts and the intricacies of the series.