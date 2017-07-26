5 reasons why South Africa will beat England at The Oval

South Africa have made a booming comeback in the series as the teams head to The Oval.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 11:27 IST

The Kennington Oval will welcome teams for its 100th Test match

Known as fiery travellers, South Africa came in to The Test series against England as underdogs given their recent performances and England's outstanding form. They lived up to that reputation in the series opener, losing emphatically at Lord's to a well oiled England line-up.

But what critics and analysts failed to note was that the Lord's Test was just South Africa's seventh loss in away Tests since 2010.

Five of those had come in the sub-continent, and one against Australia in the day-night Test last year in a dead rubber.

They had missed their ravishing skipper in the first Test and his return combined with Duminy's ouster and a slight tweak in the batting order made them pretty strong.

That they crushed England in the second Test would be an understatement; in fact, they left them outclassed in all departments.

As the teams head to the Oval to play the third Test - also the 100th Test at the Oval, question marks linger on South Africa's ability to sustain the momentum.

Here we take a look at five reasons why South Africa will carry on from their terrific display at Trent Bridge.