5 reasons why the Pune Test won't be a cakewalk for team India

Australia are coming into the series at the back of a 3-0 win against Pakistan

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 16:59 IST

The Australian Test team

Australia are no longer the force they used to be in world cricket. Gone are the days when the Aussie juggernaut rolled on with no one to challenge their might. Retirements of key players and some legends over the past few years have now led to a team which is in its rebuilding phase.

With Steve Smith at the helm, they haven’t done too well in the recent Tests. Expect for beating Pakistan 3-0, they lost the other two series against South Africa and Sri Lanka quite convincingly.

Not even die hard fans are giving this side a chance to win a Test let alone the series against India which starts from tomorrow. India are the No.1 side and they have been on a roll for a year and a half or so.

But then again you are talking about a team which is resilient and would refuse to budge an inch without putting up a fight. Here is this article we list 5 reasons why the Pune Test won’t be a cakewalk for Virat Kohli and his men.

#5 The Australian batting

Warner (right) has been in brilliant form of late

Though it looks a very inexperienced side on pen and paper, the top-order can be dangerous on a flat pitch.

David Warner has been in scintillating form of late. He has scored two big hundreds in his last five Test innings and would be itching to score big against the Indians. On the other hand, Matt Renshaw is coming into the game at the back of a dazzling 184 against Pakistan in Sydney. The left-hander is just 20 but already looks like a future star.

Next in the batting line-up is the captain Steve Smith. He too is coming into the game at the back of a hundred which he scored against India A in a tour game a few days back. In that game, Shaun Marsh who will be in all probability be the one at No.5 scored an unbeaten ton also.

Mitchell Marsh and Mathew Wade will be oozing with confidence too after getting to their half-centuries in the tour game.

Overall, the unit does pack a punch, and the Indian bowlers need to be at their very best to grab all 20 Australian wickets.