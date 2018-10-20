5 reasons why Virat Kohli might have a successful Bollywood career

Virat's first love will always be cricket, and there's still time before you see him on the silver screen

The first thing on Virat Kohli's mind these days is the Australia tour. And the majority of his focus is on preparing for next year's 50-over World Cup - his third as a player and first as captain of the Indian cricket team. The Indian team's fortunes are secured as long as a player of the calibre and seriousness of Virat Kohli is around.

As he said during a presentation on the South Africa tour, he will play cricket for the next 8-9 years and is looking to play at least five ODI World Cups until the end of his career. During this period, Kohli will also try to win his team Test series in Australia and South Africa - something no Indian team has achieved in the past.

But with every brand endorsement, television commercial and social media post from Virat Kohli's account, the power of his screen presence is reiterated. Though still far from the silver screen, Kohli has impressed one and all with his appearances in television commercials, media interactions and documentaries. His expressions are clearly visible on the ground, even while playing cricket.

Virat Kohli is a crowd puller, to say the least. He has proved his potential to transform people who do not follow the game of cricket otherwise, and is constantly interacting with the crowd during a match - whether in a positive way or a negative one.

Whether it was his arrogant gestures during the 2012 Sydney Test or his dance to 'One Two Ka Four' during the semifinal of the 2016 ICC World T20 in Mumbai, Kohli does not hold back.

Whether it is Tabraiz Shamsi, Mitchell Johnson or Rubel Hossain - Kohli will have a word with the opposition players as well. And now that he is the captain, he speaks his heart out with the officials too.

He will ask the crowd for a cheer just like Serbia's tennis champion Novak Djokovic, and yet shift his focus back on the game just in time. So if Virat Kohli does not make for great box office material, I really can't think of many other athletes who do.

Let us still look at some solid reasons why Virat Kohli, whenever he chooses to or finds time to act on screen, would bring big profits and huge cheers to the theatres as well:

