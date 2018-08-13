5 reasons why Virat Kohli should step down as captain

Keshav Muthappa

Recently, the Indian cricket team suffered an extremely bad defeat against England in the second Test of the five-match series held at Lord's in London.

They lost the match by a whopping innings and 159 runs to go down 2-0 in the series. The Indian batsmen were no match for the English bowlers, with all of them namely James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes performing well.

The fast bowlers did so well that Adil Rashid was not used at all.

After the first two Tests, a lot of questions have arisen over Virat Kohli's captaincy. There have been few questionable decisions regarding team selection, with Cheteshwar Pujara not chosen in the first Test and a few other decisions.

There have also been some questions raised about his tactics in both the Tests. He might be the best batsman in the side but we might need to see a change in captaincy to improve team India's fortunes in the future.

Here are five reasons why Kohli should step down as captain of the Test side.

#5 Questionable team selection

As mentioned above, Cheteshwar Pujara was not included in the playing XI for the first Test, which was quite a baffling decision by Kohli and Shastri.

Pujara was India's best Test batsmen in the past few years and to drop him in the tough conditions of England was not a good decision.

Apart from this, we have often seen Kohli stick with players despite them not performing well over a long period of time. For example, Murali Vijay has been out of form for a long time now but is still persisted with, in the long format of the game.

