5 records broken during Tamil Nadu’s innings in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 match against Arunachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu’s wicketkeeper-batter and opener Narayan Jagadeesan has continued his sensational form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. On Monday, November 21, he hammered a superb 277 off only 141 balls in an Elite Group C (Round 6) match between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 26-year-old smashed 25 fours and as many as 15 sixes in his sensational knock that came at a strike rate of 196.45. Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl in the game, but had to regret the decision as Tamil Nadu openers Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan went absolutely berserk.

The Tamil Nadu opening pair added 416 for the first wicket in 38.3 overs. The stand was finally broken when Sai Sudharsan was dismissed by Techi Doria for 154 off 102 balls. His innings included 19 fours and two maximums.

A number of impressive individual and team records were broken during Tamil Nadu's innings against Arunachal Pradesh on Monday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 match. Here’s a lowdown:

#1 Highest-ever List A score

Jagadeesan’s 277 off 141 deliveries is now the highest-ever List A score. With his knock on Monday, the Tamil Nadu batter broke the previous record held by Alistair Brown, who smashed 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan back in 2002. Jagadeesan got to his 200 runs off 114 balls - the joint fastest List A double century.

277 - N Jagadeesan (TN) v Arunachal, today

268 - Alistair Brown (Surrey) v Glamorgan, 2002

264 - Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 - D'Arcy Short (West Aus) v Queensland, 2018

248 - Shikhar Dhawan (India A) v South Africa A, 2013

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is now third on the list. He scored 264 for India against Sri Lanka in an ODI back in 2014. D'Arcy Short (257 for Western Australia vs Queensland, 2018) and Shikhar Dhawan (248 for India A v South Africa A, 2013) complete the top 5.

#2 First batter to score five consecutive List A hundreds

With his ton against Arunachal Pradesh, Jagadeesan also became the first-ever batter to notch up five consecutive hundreds in List A cricket. Before his 277, he had smashed 128 off 123 against Haryana, 168 off 140 against Goa, 107 off 113 against Chhattisgarh and 114* off 112 against Andhra.

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Alviro Petersan and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal have hit four consecutive hundreds in List A cricket.

Sangakkara achieved the feat in 2015 ODI World Cup, while Petersen got to the landmark while playing for Highveld Lions in South Africa. Padikkal equaled the record during the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

#3 Most hundreds in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jagadeesan now also holds the record for having notched up the most hundreds in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

While the Tamil Nadu opener has five, Virat Kohli (2008-09), Prithvi Shaw (2020-21) Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021-22) and Devdutt Padikkal (2020-21) had notched up four each.

#4 First pair to register 400+ partnership in List A cricket

Jagadeesan and Sai Sudarshan have become the first pair to feature in a 400+ partnership in List A cricket. While they added 416 against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru on Monday, the previous record was held by the West Indian pair of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who added 372 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

The previous highest record for the opening partnership in List A cricket was 367 between Morné van Wyk and Cameron Delport for Dolphin against Knights in 2014.

#5 Highest-ever total in List A cricket (First 500+ List A score)

Tamil Nadu ended up posting a mammoth 506/2 in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 match against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru. This is now the highest-ever team total in List A cricket and the first instance of a team scoring 500-plus in an innings.

With the terrific batting performance on Monday, Tamil Nadu went past England’s record. The Englishmen smashed 498/4 England against Netherlands earlier this year.

The subsequent highest team totals in List A cricket are as follows - 496/4 Surrey vs Gloucestershire (2007), 481/6 England vs Australia (2018) and 458/4 India A vs Leicestershire (2018).

