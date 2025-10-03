5 records/milestones made by India during Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test ft. KL Rahul

India dominated proceedings on the second day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The hosts built on their overnight score to pile on a huge total of 448/5, gaining a solid 286-run lead.
It was a tough day for the West Indies bowlers as three Indian batters got to hundreds. KL Rahul was the first to get to the milestone. Walking out to bat at number five, Dhruv Jurel slammed his maiden Test hundred as well. He made 125 off 210 balls, making the most of his opportunity.
Veteran all-rounder and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja got to his sixth Test century. He remained unbeaten on 104 off 176 balls. Notably, captain Shubman Gill also got to a half-century earlier.
That said, here are five records/milestones made by the hosts during Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test.
#5 Fourth-most sixes in Tests for India
Ravindra Jadeja showed attacking intent at times in his innings. The left-hander smashed five sixes. With that, he surpassed former captain MS Dhoni on the list of most sixes in Test cricket for the country. Jadeja has 80 sixes and is now fourth on the list.
He is only behind Rohit Sharma (88 sixes), Virender Sehwag (90 sixes), and Rishabh Pant (90 sixes). MS Dhoni had 78 sixes in his Test career. All of Jadeja's five sixes came against Jomel Warrican.
#4 Sixth Indian captain to score 50 or more in debut Test innings at home
Shubman Gill scored a solid half-century on the second day. Unfortunately, he could not convert it into three figures. He was dismissed on 50 off 100 balls. Gill became the sixth Indian captain to score 50 or more in their debut innings in a home Test as skipper.
Lala Amarnath was the first to do so, scoring 62 against the West Indies in 1948. Vijay Hazare had scored an unbeaten 164 against England in 1959. Hemu Adhikari made 63 against the West Indies in 1960. Nari Contractor scored 62 against Pakistan in 1960. The last to achieve this feat before Gill was Sunil Gavaskar, who had slammed 205 against the West Indies in 1978.
#3 Longest gap for an Indian batter between first and second Test centuries at home
KL Rahul scored only his second Test hundred at home. He had a huge gap of 3211 days between the first and second tons in the format at home, which is the longest for an Indian batter. His first Test hundred at home came in 2016 against England, where he scored 199.
Ravichandran Ashwin had the previous longest gap of 2655 days between his first and second Test hundreds at home. This was between 2013 and 2021.
#2 Joint third-most hundreds for India in WTC
KL Rahul scored 100 runs off 197 balls. It was his 11th Test hundred. The eight-hander joined Yashasvi Jaiswal with the third-most hundreds for the country in the World Test Championship (WTC).
Rahul has six hundreds in the WTC in 30 matches between 2019 and 2025. He is only behind Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Gill has nine hundreds in 38 matches. Rohit has nine hundreds in 40 matches.
#1 Fourth most Test hundreds as an Indian opener
KL Rahul scored his 10th Test hundred as an opener. He surpassed Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir on the list of most Test hundreds by an opener for the country. Rohit and Gambhir had nine tons each.
Rahul is now fourth on the list. He is behind Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag, and Sunil Gavaskar. Vijay made 12 Test hundreds as an opener. Sehwag scored 22 centuries in the format, opening the batting, while Gavaskar smashed 33 Test hundreds as an opener.
