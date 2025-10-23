5 records/milestones made by India during first innings of IND-W vs NZ-W 2025 Women's World Cup match ft. Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scripted history during India Women's innings against New Zealand Women in the 2025 Women's World Cup on Thursday, October 23. The Women in Blue put up a massive total of 340/3 from 49 overs.

Both Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scored centuries at the top. Pratika made 122 runs off 134 balls with 13 fours and two maximums at a strike-rate of 91.04. Smriti scored 109 runs off 95 balls with 10 fours and four maximums at a strike-rate of 114.74.

Jemimah Rodrigues then slammed a quickfire unbeaten half-century. She made 71 runs off just 55 balls with 11 fours at a strike-rate of 138.18. In a crucial game for the hosts, it was a brilliant batting performance they put up in Navi Mumbai.

That said, let us take a look at five records/milestones made by India during the first innings of the IND-W vs NZ-W 2025 Women's World Cup clash.

#5 Highest partnership for India in Women's World Cups

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for a huge total on the board. The duo added 212 runs for the opening stand in 33.2 overs. Notably, this is the highest partnership for India in all Women's World Cups so far.

They surpassed the previous best partnership of 184 runs between Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur against the West Indies Women in Hamilton during the 2022 edition.

#4 Joint most hundreds in a calendar year in Women's ODIs

Smriti Mandhana's 109 was her fifth hundred in 2025 in Women's ODI cricket. She has been in phenomenal form with the bat this year. Mandhana now holds the record for the joint-most hundreds in a calendar year in Women's ODIs with five tons.

She equalled Tazmin Brits, who also has five hundreds in Women's ODIs in 2025. Notably, Mandhana broke her own best of four hundreds that she had scored in 2024, which is also the second highest in this list.

#3 Fourth pair to register multiple 200-plus partnerships in Women's ODIs

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana became only the fourth pair to score multiple 200-plus partnerships in Women's ODIs. They joined Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones on the list.

All three above-mentioned pairs have two 200-plus partnerships each in the history of Women's ODIs. Pratika and Mandhana also now have two 200-plus partnerships in the format in the Women's game.

#2 Second-highest partnership aggregate in a calendar year in ODIs (Men or Women)

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana have formed a solid pair at the top of the order for the Indian Women. In 20 ODI innings in 2025, the duo has aggregated 1557 partnership runs at an average of 77.85 with five hundred-plus stands.

This is the second-highest partnership aggregate in a calendar year in ODIs, be it Men's or Women's cricket. The record for the highest partnership aggregate is held by the legendary Indian duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. They scored 1635 runs from 29 innings at an average of 58.39 in 1998.

#1 Joint-fastest to 1000 ODI runs in Women's cricket

Pratika Rawal smashed a 37-year-old record during her century. She now has 1110 runs from 23 ODI innings in her career so far. The Indian opener became the joint-fastest to reach 1000 ODI runs in Women's cricket, achieving the feat in 23 innings.

She equalled the record that was held by former Australian batter Lindsay Reeler, who had achieved the feat in 1988 to become the fastest Women's cricketer to reach 1000 ODI runs.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

