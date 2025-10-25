5 records/milestones made by Rohit Sharma in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant unbeaten hundred in the third ODI against Australia at Sydney on Saturday, October 25. India beat the hosts by nine wickets to win the game. However, they ended the three-match series 1-2.

Rohit Sharma built on his half-century from the second match at Adelaide. The Men in Blue were chasing 237 runs to win. Opening the batting, Rohit scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls. His knock included 13 fours and three maximums. He stayed till the end and ensured a comfortable win for the visitors. It was his 33rd ODI hundred.

Rohit was also awarded 'Player of the Match'. Moreover, he won the 'Player of the Series' award as well for scoring 202 runs from three matches with a fifty and a hundred.

On that note, here are five records/milestones made by Rohit Sharma in the third ODI.

#5 Sixth Indian with 100-plus catches as fielder in ODIs

Rohit Sharma became only the sixth Indian (Men's) player with 100 or more catches in ODIs. During Australia's innings, Rohit effected two dismissals by taking the catches of Mitchell Owen and Nathan Ellis. With that, he completed 100 catches as a fielder in the format.

Rohit joined Virat Kohli (163), Mohammad Azharuddin (156), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), and Suresh Raina (102) on the list.

#4 Joint second-most ODI hundreds against an opposition

Rohit Sharma's hundred at Sydney was his ninth against Australia in the format. He became the batter with the joint-most hundreds in ODIs against a single opposition. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had scored nine ODI hundreds against Australia.

Virat Kohli also has nine ODI hundreds against the West Indies. Kohli is at the top of this list with 10 tons in the format against Sri Lanka. Rohit has four hundreds against Australia at home and five Down Under.

#3 Most ODI hundreds by a visiting batter in Australia

Rohit Sharma also became the batter with the most ODI hundreds by a visiting batter in Australia. He has five tons against them Down Under and one against Bangladesh during the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

He scored 138 at Melbourne in 2015, 171* at WACA in 2016, 124 at Brisbane in 2016, 133 at Sydney in 2019, and 121* at Sydney in 2025. He scored 137 against Bangladesh at Melbourne.

The record was previously held by Virat Kohli and Kumar Sangakkara, who scored five hundreds each.

#2 Most ODI runs for an Indian in Australia

With his unbeaten 121, Rohit Sharma took his tally to 1530 ODI runs in Australia from 33 matches at an average of 56.66 with six hundreds and five half-centuries. He became the Indian batter with the most runs in ODIs in Australia, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar previously held the record with 1491 ODI runs in Australia at an average of 34.67 with a hundred and ten half-centuries.

#1 Highest run-getter as an opener for India in international cricket

Rohit Sharma also became the highest run-getter for India as an opener in international cricket (all formats combined). Rohit now has 15787 runs as an opener in 377 innings.

He surpassed former batter Virender Sehwag, who was India's previous highest run-getter in international cricket as an opener with 15758 runs in 388 innings.

