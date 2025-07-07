5 records/milestones made by Wiaan Mulder during his 367* in ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

South Africa stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder created history with his scintillating triple hundred in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. Mulder replaced Keshav Maharaj as captain for the second Test, who was ruled out due to a groin injury.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first. Wiaan Mulder, showing no mercy, played the innings of a lifetime, taking the attack to the bowlers. He got to his triple century on the second day as South Africa declared their innings on 626/5 with Mulder unbeaten on 367.

He took the captaincy opportunity with both hands, leading from the front in his first and probably last Test as South Africa's captain. With enough time in the game, a shock declaration meant that Wiaan Mulder missed the opportunity to get to 400 and break Brian Lara's record. Nonetheless, he did create many records in his marathon knock.

Here are five records/milestones made by Mulder during his unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe in the second Test (via Cricbuzz).

#5 Highest individual score in an away Test

Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten 367 is the highest individual score by a batter in an away Test. He broke the record previously held by former Pakistan batter Hanif Mohammed, who had scored 337 against the West Indies in Barbados in 1958.

Wally Hammond (336* against New Zealand at Auckland in 1933), Mark Taylor (334* against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1998), and Sir Don Bradman (334 against England at Headingley in 1930) make up the top five of this list.

#4 Highest aggregate by a South Africa batter in a Test

Wiaan Mulder now has the highest aggregate score by a South African batter in a Test match. His unbeaten 367, which included 49 fours and four sixes, is the best by a South African batter.

Mulder surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who previously held this record. Smith had aggregated 362 runs against England in the Edgbaston Test in 2003, where he scored 277 in the first innings and 85 in the second. Notably, Mulder surpassed this feat in just one innings.

#3 First captain to score 300 on Test captaincy debut

As mentioned earlier, this is Wiaan Mulder's first Test as captain. With his unbeaten 367, Mulder is now the first player in history to score a triple-century on Test captaincy debut.

Former New Zealand captain Graham Dowling previously held the record for the highest score on captaincy debut in the format. He had scored 239 against India at Christchurch in 1968.

#2 Second fastest triple hundred in Tests

Wiaan Mulder's triple hundred is also the second fastest in the history of Test cricket. Mulder got to the historic landmark in just 297 balls, when he took a single off Tanaka Chivanga on the first ball of the 100th over of South Africa's innings.

The record for the fastest triple hundred in Test cricket is held by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag achieved the feat in a Test against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai, where he slammed a triple hundred off just 278 balls. He went on to score 319 runs off 304 balls in that innings.

#1 Wiaan Mulder now has the highest Test score for South Africa

Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten 367 is now the highest-ever Test score for South Africa. Mulder broke the record previously held by former South Africa batter Hashim Amla, who scored an unbeaten 311 against England in the 2012 Oval Test.

Mulder also became only the second South African batter after Hashim Amla to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

