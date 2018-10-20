×
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI series

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    20 Oct 2018, 16:21 IST

Image result for Virat Kohli nears 10000 odi runs

After an emphatic series win against the depleted West Indies side in the Test series, India would look to start on a positive note in the 5-match ODI series at home. The series promises to be a lot more closely-fought battle, as West Indies might fancy their chances in the shorter versions of the game.

However, it won't be an easy job for the men in red to go past India, especially on their home turf. The hosts rely on what is possibly the most formidable batting line-up in the world and a quality bowling attack despite some of their regulars missing the series.

With a spectacular series in the offing, fans would want their heroes to take charge and entertain them with some quality displays of batting and bowling.

We take a look at some of the records which can be broken in the 5-match ODI series:

#1. Mohammad Shami nears 100 wickets in ODI cricket


Image result for Mohammad Shami ODI

India's premium pace bowler in the Test format, Mohammad Shami is all set to stage a comeback in the limited overs format of the game. The fast bowler would be determined to cement his place in the squad in the absence of ODI regulars Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah. He would look to convert his chance and stake a claim for a spot in the ODI squad for the World Cup.

India is still in search of a backup pacer with an eye on the World Cup squad. In due course, Shami, who has played 50 ODIs for India, is on a brink of a personal milestone. With 91 scalps so far, he would be eager to breach the 100-wickets mark in ODI cricket.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
