5 striking stats that highlight Team India's dominance in Asia Cup 2025 ft. Abhishek Sharma

Team India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and were deserved winners in the end. Already the most successful team in the history of the competition, they clinched their ninth Asia Cup title (ODIs and T20Is combined).

Bowling first after winning the toss in the final, India did a great job to bowl out Pakistan for 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4-30, while three other bowlers chipped in with two wickets each. In the chase, the Men in Blue recovered from a poor start to get home in 19.4 overs. While Tilak Varma (69* off 53) led the chase, Shivam Dube (33) and Sanju Samson (24) played handy knocks.

As mentioned earlier, Team India won Asia Cup 2025 without dropping a single match. Analyzing their brilliance in the tournament, we look at five stats that highlight Team India's dominance in Asia Cup 2025.

#1 Abhishek Sharma hit most sixes in Asia Cup 2025

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma finished as the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2025. In seven innings, he smashed 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of exactly 200, with three consecutive fifties. The left-hander also hit the most sixes in the tournament - 19. Abhishek struck five sixes each against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 game and two against Sri Lanka.

#2 Kuldeep registered best bowling figures in a match

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep was the standout bowler for India in Asia Cup 2025. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 17 scalps at a stupendous average of 9.29.

Kuldeep also registered the best figures by a bowler in the tournament. He claimed 4-7 against UAE in Dubai. The 30-year-old also picked up 3-18 against Bangladesh in the Super 4 match before claiming a superb four-fer in the final.

#3 India posted the joint-highest total in Asia Cup 2025

Team India's total of 202-5 in the inconsequential Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai was the joint-highest total in Asia Cup 2025. Sent into bat, India kept on going after the bowlers even while losing wickets. Abhishek smashed 61 off 31, while Varma contributed 49* off 34 and Samson 39 off 23.

Sri Lanka came hard in the chase as Pathum Nissanka scored a brilliant 107 off 58, while Kusal Perera smashed 58 off 32. The Men in Blue, however, held their nerves to take the game into the Super Over as Sri Lanka also finished on 202-5. In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh was exceptional, conceding only two runs to effectively seal the deal in India's favor.

#4 Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma registered the highest opening stand

While Shubman Gill did not have a great tournament, he did feature in the highest opening stand of Asia Cup 2025. Gill and Abhishek added 105 for the first wicket against Pakistan in Dubai in the Super 4 clash.

Chasing what seemed like a challenging target of 172, the Men in Blue got off to a rollicking start, adding 105 in just 9.5 overs. The stand was broken when Faheem Ashraf knocked over Gill for 47 off 28 balls. Abhishek went on to smash 74 off 39 deliveries as Team India thumped Pakistan by six wickets.

#5 Team India's three frontline spinners had an economy rate of under 7

In one of the post-match discussions after the Asia Cup 2025 final, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar credited the bowlers for India's success in the tournament, especially the spinners. The numbers back the Little Master's claim. While all the three frontline spinners were among the wickets, they were economical as well.

Kuldeep claimed 17 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.27. Leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picked up seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42 and an economy rate of 6.50. As for left-arm spinner Axar Patel, he picked up six scalps in seven games, averaging 23 at an economy rate of 6.90.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

