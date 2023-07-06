5 stylish bearded cricketers and what they look like without beards

Cricketers started a new trend of keeping beards in the last decade. Earlier, a majority of the cricketers would prefer keeping a mustache or go in the ground with a clean shave look only. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and several other current star players have changed this trend.

Kohli's stylish beards influenced many youngsters, and beard styling has become a trend among fans as well. A lot of Indian cricketers prefer keeping stylish beards, but at times, they have played matches with a clean shave look as well.

Ahead of the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted with a new look. Here is the photo:

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL



He looks absolutely dashing in his new clean shaved look.

Fans had positive reactions to Rohit's clean-shave avatar ahead of the West Indies series. In this listicle now, we will look at five stylish bearded cricketers and how they looked without a beard.

#1 Hardik Pandya

While Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world right now, he has earned a massive fan following on Instagram thanks to his lifestyle off the field. Hardik's posts receive thousands of likes on social media.

While the Gujarat Titans captain has not shaved his beard in a while now, back in 2017, he took the 'Break the Beard' challenge, where he decided to play in IPL with a clean shave look.

#2 Virat Kohli

As mentioned ahead, Virat Kohli started the trend of beard styling, and like Hardik Pandya, Kohli has not opted for a clean shave look for a long time now. Kohli prefers trimming his beard every now and then.

However, the former Indian skipper did not prefer keeping a beard when he was in his early 20s. He would play with a clean shave look only. Here's a photo from his younger days.

#3 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni preferred keeping a clean shave look in a lot of matches during his career. However, in IPL 2021, Dhoni amazed the fans with a new look. He sported a stylish beard, which earned appreciation from many fans.

Dhoni's clean shave look was well-liked by the fans as well. Here's an image of Dhoni without beard.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Another Chennai Super Kings star to feature on this list is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The spin-bowling all-rounder has established himself as one of the world's best all-format players.

While he has a separate fan base for his antics on the ground, Jadeja's beard has also grabbed the attention of fans.

While Jadeja always keeps a beard now, there was a time when he would take the field with a clean shave look. Here's a photo from his younger days.

#5 KL Rahul

Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has also followed the trend of keeping a stylish beard. Rahul preferred a clean shave look during the early days of his career, but since 2017, he has set beard goals for the youngsters.

Krishna @Care_4K

The most stylish cricketer Kl Rahul x Drip. A thread.

Rahul did not have this bearded look when he turned up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad in the first three seasons of his IPL career. Here are two photos from his first stint with RCB in 2013.

🇦🇺✨. @ritik______raj

Kl Rahul Had made His IPL debut jn The Year 2013 For !!!



Royal Challengers Bangalore

Then, !!



SRH had Shown Interest on KL and Bought him for 1 Cr in 2014 IPL Season "

During (2013-14 ) Domestic Season

He Scored 1033 Runs ( 2nd Highest)



(7/20)

While Rohit Sharma has changed his look now, it will be interesting to see if any of the other current Indian cricketers join him and play with a clean-shave look again.

