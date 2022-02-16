5 most successful Test captains of all time

Test cricket is arguably one of the most technical sporting formats in the world. Not only does it last a long five days, but it also has a wide array of rules and specialities which add to its value.

Whether it is deciding the time to declare the innings or determining the enforcement of the follow-on, Test matches have numerous mental battles too. And it is usually the captain of the team who takes up most of the brainstorming.

Given all the technicalities, it only makes sense that a team constantly strives to have the best captain possible. As it is often said, an ordinary army with a great leader will easily beat a terrific army with a poor leader.

#5 Clive Lloyd, West Indies - 36 wins

Clive Lloyd, the most successful captain in West Indian cricket history

Clive Lloyd is one of the most recognizable names in Caribbean cricket. He was an instrumental part of the West Indies' dominance during the 70s and 80s.

Lloyd played a total of 110 Test matches in his career, 74 of which he captained. He won 36 matches as captain, a number bested by only four others, and lost just 12.

Furthermore, Lloyd helped the West Indies team achieve numerous accomplishments, including a 26-match unbeaten streak. The team also put together an 11-match winning streak during his captaincy reign.

#4 Virat Kohli, India - 40 wins

Virat Kohli during the South Africa v India Test series

Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers around the globe. Not only is he a reliable batter, but he also has several records as captain.

After MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket, Kohli assumed the reins of the Indian side for a total of 68 matches in the longest format. He led the team to victory in 40 of these matches, with an impressive win rate of 58.82% (17 losses and 11 draws).

Unfortunately for his fans, Kohli's remarkable run as captain ended abruptly when he announced his retirement from leadership duties in early 2022.

#3 Steve Waugh, Australia - 41 wins

Steve Waugh during his playing days in Test cricket

Steve Waugh took on the mantle of Australia's Test captaincy towards the end of the previous millennium. Waugh is widely regarded as the most successful Test captain ever because of his exceptional win rate.

During his tenure of five years as captain, Waugh led the team in 57 Test matches. Australia came out on top in 41 of these contests, with a win rate of roughly 72 percent.

In this entire period, there were only nine instances when the team had to face defeat.

#2 Ricky Ponting, Australia - 48 wins

Ricky Ponting during the 2012 Australia v South Africa Test series

The majority of the 90s and 00s were dominated by Australia, and that is reflected in this list too. Much like his predecessor Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting led the Aussie team to a long run of success.

Ponting captained the side in 77 Test matches, and Australia won 48 of those outings while losing just 16. Having dropped his leadership duties in 2010, Ponting retired from cricket in 2012, marking the end of an era.

#1 Graeme Smith, South Africa - 53 wins

Graeme Smith during South Africa v Pakistan - 3rd Test Match

Graeme Smith is easily one of the greatest Test captains in the history of cricket. In a captaincy career spanning 11 years, he led the side a record 109 times.

Smith is the only captain to lead a team more than hundred times in Test cricket. That is an especially commendable feat when you consider there aren't many cricketers who even play 100 matches, let alone captain them.

Statistically, Graeme Smith is the most successful captain in Test history. The Proteas side emerged as the victors in 53 Test matches when led by Smith, out of a total of 109, against 29 losses.

