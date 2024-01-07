5 superstar bowlers to watch out for in SA20 2024 ft. Anrich Nortje 

The upcoming South Africa T20 League, also known as SA20, is likely to showcase some of the world's top cricketing talent. The tournament promises to deliver an exciting and competitive set of games for fans to enjoy.

After a successful inaugural edition, the second season of the T20 competition is set to kick off on Wednesday, January 10. Defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape will go head-to-head against the Joburg Super Kings in the tournament opener in Gqeberha.

As the league prepares to launch, the spotlight is on the superstar bowlers who will take centrestage, ready to dazzle and dominate the game. These bowlers, known for their exceptional talent and performance, are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the league.

On that very note, let's take a look at the top five high-quality bowlers who will be in action during the upcoming SA20 2024 league.

#5 Keshav Maharaj - Durban Super Giants

With the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Reece Topley, and Naveen-ul-Haq, Durban Super Giants (DSG) have one of the most settled squads in the league. They will be led by Keshav Maharaj, who was appointed the skipper of the franchise in July 2023.

Maharaj has experience of captaining as he has led South Africa in 12 international matches.

Maharaj is known for his exceptional left-arm spin bowling, which has made him a reliable bowler across formats. His ability to bowl all six balls of an over at a consistent line and length is quite laudable and requires opposition batters to go out of their comfort zone.

Maharaj has played 141 T20 matches in his career and has taken 111 wickets at an average of under 30 and at a phenomenal economy rate of 6.83.

#4 Gerald Coetzee - Joburg Super Kings

Gerald Coetzee for Joburg Super Kings

It was at the SA20 2023 that Gerald Coetzee emerged as a lethal fast bowler who rattled the opposition for fun. In the inaugural edition, he ended with the second-most wickets (17 scalps) at a brilliant strike rate of 10.05 across nine appearances.

He represented Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and impressed everyone with his pace, aggression, and wicket-taking abilities.

Coetzee went on to become a regular feature in the South African setup and gave a superlative performance at the ODI World Cup 2023.

Playing for the first time in India, he picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.80 in just eight games.

With Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams also at Joburg Kings, Coetzee will be quite upbeat to make his franchise lift their maiden SA20 title.

#3 Imran Tahir - Joburg Super Kings

Birmingham Phoenix Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Imran Tahir, even at the twilight of his career, is an exciting proposition for SA20 2024. His experience, craft, and passion for the game make him a valuable asset to Joburg Super Kings and a source of entertainment for cricket fans.

While he didn't feature in the inaugural edition, he was picked up by the Super Kings franchise as a 'wildcard' in September 2023.

His extensive experience of various T20 leagues worldwide will certainly bring a measure of strategic expertise in the franchise.

Even at the ripe old age of 44, Tahir can bamboozle some of world's most versatile batters. He also possesses a venomous googly in his repertoire.

Having played for over 30 different teams in his career, Tahir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 history with 487 scalps at a great strike rate of 17.1. He also has 10 four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls to his name.

Tahir would be hoping to reach 500 T20 wickets in the upcoming SA20 edition.

#2 Kagiso Rabada - MI Cape Town

Kagiso Rabada for MI Cape Town

If the recent Test series between South Africa and India was anything to go by, Kagiso Rabada has returned to his prime form. He might be one of the most explosive bowlers at SA20 2024.

Rabada looked in full flow in the Test series and threatened the Indian batters with his volatility and pace. He ended up as the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa with 11 wickets at an average of 14.82 across the two games.

One of the most influential players at the MI Cape Town, Rabada will spearhead his franchise's bowling attack, which also features Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, and Sam Curran.

Rabada's experience, skill, and sheer pace make him a nightmare for any batter. In the first edition of the SA20, Rabada snapped up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.45 in eight outings.

Watch out for the 28-year-old's express pace, pin-point yorkers, and venomous bouncers, which can dismantle any batting order, especially in the death overs.

#1 Anrich Nortje - Pretoria Capitals

Anrich Nortje for Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals (PC) will desperately want Anrich Nortje to participate in the SA20 2024 in whatever capacity he can. The feisty pacer sustained a stress fracture on the back some months ago and missed the majority of 2023, including the ODI World Cup.

While the question mark over his involvement in the upcoming SA20 2024 still lingers, it is expected that Nortje will take the field in the second half of the tournament.

A force to be reckoned with, the strongly-built pacer has extreme raw pace under his sleeves and can hurry up opposition batters. Moreover, Nortje also possesses lethal yokers, wicket-taking ability, and leadership potential that make him a match-winner for Pretoria Capitals.

He had a terrific first season of SA20, where he ended up as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets at a superb average and economy rate of 13.25 and 6.18, respectively.

The Capitals would hope Nortje recovers as quickly as possible and spearhead the bowling attack like last year.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App