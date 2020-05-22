5 T20 World Cup-winning stars who failed to make it big in the IPL

West Indies won the T20 World Cup in 2016

The T20 format of cricket has seen the game evolve big time. More and more youngsters are getting attracted to cricket. The game has also witnessed a rise in the number of spectators experiencing the game live in stadiums.

The action-packed T20 format has seen six World Cups where five different teams have won the coveted trophy. West Indies is the only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice.

The T20 World Cup has witnessed many stars who contributed to the successes of their respective teams in the competition. However, not all of them have managed to achieve the same level of success in the IPL.

On that note, here is a look at five such cricketers who have played a stellar role in the T20 World Cup but have not managed to replicate their performances in the IPL.

Five T20 World Cup stars who have had underwhelming IPL performances:

#1. Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels was the top scorer in the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

Marlon Samuels played a vital role in the success of the West Indies team in the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups. He was the top scorer in both editions of the said competition.

Samuels scored 78 against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2012 T20 World Cup, thereby guiding his team to a match-winning total. Similarly in 2016, he played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 85 in the final to help his team chase down a stiff target against England.

The right-hander tallied 230 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.33 in the 2012 World Cup and 181 runs at 36.20 in the 2016 edition. He was the mainstay in the West Indies middle order and was one of the team's most dependable batsmen.

Samuels, however, could not replicate his T20 World Cup performances in the IPL. In 15 IPL games played across three seasons, the West Indian scored only 161 runs at a dismal average of 12.38. He last played an IPL game in the 2017 edition and since then has not been a part of the lucrative league.

#2. Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite has been unimpressive in the IPL.

Carlos Brathwaite was one of the heroes for the West Indies in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. He smashed four consecutive sixes in the last over bowled by Ben Stokes to guide West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title.

West Indies needed 19 runs off the last over and Brathwaite scored the said runs in just four balls. Apart from his unbeaten innings of 34 in the final, he also picked up four wickets during the tournament.

After his heroics in the T20 World Cup, Brathwaite was in demand in the IPL. He was first brought by Delhi Capitals. Thereafter he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and by Kolkata Knight Riders the next year.

However, Braithwaite has not played consistently in the IPL. In 16 matches across four seasons, he has scored only 181 runs at a paltry average of 13.92. He has been inconsistent with the ball too, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 8.95.

Braithwaite failed to grab the attention of any franchise for the 2020 edition of the IPL and went unsold.

#3. Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma could not taste much success in IPL

Joginder Sharma, who made his debut for India in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, was one of the silent heroes for India in the tournament.

He played a vital role for India in the final of the said tournament. Sharma was given the responsibility of bowling the last over, with Pakistan needing 12 runs to win. He kept his nerves and conceded only seven runs and took the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq. Sharma picked up two wickets for 20 runs on the day.

Surprisingly the said match turned out to be the last game in his T20 career despite having a decent tournament with the ball by picking up four wickets.

Sharma was picked by the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the 2008 IPL auction. He remained with the team for four years, picking up 12 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 34.92 and a dismal economy rate of 9.82.

Thereafter he did not get a consistent run in the IPL and could not taste success in the said tournament.

#4. Angelo Matthews

Angelo Matthews last played an IPL game in 2017.

Angelo Matthews played a vital role in the success of the Sri Lankan team in the 2014 T20 World Cup. His all-round skills were handy for Sri Lanka in the tournament.

He averaged 33.33 in four innings in the said tournament and had a strike rate of 142.86. His unbeaten innings of 40 of 23 balls in the semi-final against West Indies was a key contribution. He was handy with the ball as well, picking up five wickets at an average of 24.60 and an impressive economy rate of 6.71.

Matthews, however, has not set the IPL stage of fire with his performances. He averages just 23.35 with the bat and 39.96 with the ball in IPL cricket. Matthews has failed to find a buyer since the 2017 edition of the IPL and hasn't played in the competition since 2017.

It is surprising that a player of his repute has failed to set the IPL stage on fire considering his experience of playing cricket in sub-continent conditions.

#5. Darren Sammy

Sammy is the only captain to win the T20 World Cup twice.

Darren Sammy's leadership was inspirational in the 2012 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup where West Indies won both times. He is the only captain to win the coveted trophy twice.

A handy all-rounder, he has failed to live up to expectations in the IPL. In 22 games in the competition, he has scored only 295 runs at an average of 19.66. His bowling record also does not inspire much confidence. The former West Indies captain has 11 wickets in the IPL at an economy rate of 8.89.

Sammy has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in IPL cricket across three seasons. His last outing in the IPL was in 2015. Since then he has been overlooked by various IPL franchises due to his indifferent record in the competition.