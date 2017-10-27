Write & Earn
South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017, 1st T20I: 5 talking points

Lets look at the major points from the first T20I between SA and Bangladesh

by Karthik Ramalingam
Opinion 27 Oct 2017, 05:11 IST

South Africa once again asserted its supremacy over Bangladesh, winning the first T20I by 20 runs in Bloemfontein. It was a superb performance by J. P. Duminy's men, who continued their winning form into the T20Is.

Let us look at some of the best moments from the match.

#5 Soumya Sarkar's belligerence

<p/>
Sarkar came out all guns blazing

With a daunting target set before it, Bangladesh required a positive start.

Soumya Sarkar was severe on both the opening bowlers, scoring 47 off 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Unfortunately, he got out far too soon, robbing the innings of momentum. Nevertheless, it was an entertaining knock.

