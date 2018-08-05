5 Test hundreds by Virat Kohli in a losing cause

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 05 Aug 2018, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In what turned out to be a thriller of a Test match, England edged out India by 31 runs in the first of the five-match series at Edgbaston. Chasing a target of 194 runs, India fell short despite a well-crafted half-century by captain Virat Kohli. Kohli, who had made a wonderful 149 in the first innings, was the sole warrior from India’s side.

While the skipper managed to score 200 runs in the Test match, the rest of the team could only manage 214. This century from Kohli has drawn comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar who also played the lone hand for India in plenty of defeats.

In fact, Sachin has the most centuries (11) for India in a losing cause. Virat is on the 4th position on the list with 6. Let us have a look at the top five centuries by Kohli which went in vain as India lost the Test match.

#1 153 against South Africa at Centurion in 2018

After winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat first and was restricted for a score of 335 runs, thanks to some excellent bowling by Ravi Ashwin. In reply, India got off to a disastrous start as both K.L Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara departed with just 28 runs on the board.

Captain Kohli then stepped up and almost single-handedly got India back into the game with a breathtaking innings. It was the 21st Test hundred for Kohli. With this century, Kohli became the second captain from subcontinent after Sachin Tendulkar to slam a Test hundred in South Africa.

The century brought India close to South Africa’s total of 335 runs. However, his hundred went in vain as India eventually lost the Test by 135 runs.

1 / 5 NEXT