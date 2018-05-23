5 things AB de Villiers did not achieve in his career

AB de Villiers has had a dream career despite the lack of honors.

Shankar Narayan 23 May 2018

South African right-hander AB de Villiers shocked the entire cricketing fraternity on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old, who made his international debut against England at Port Elizabeth in 2004, leaves the game having played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is in a career lasting just under 14 years.

During that time span, there was a lot he achieved and a lot that he didn't. Here are five things he hoped he had in his CV before leaving the game:

No ODI 200 and T20I 100

de Villiers was as destructive as anyone could be when in full flow

AB de Villiers leaves the international scene as the holder of the fastest ODI hundred and the fastest ODI 150. Yet when you look at the list of players with an ODI double hundred, his name would not be there and for a player as capable as him, it certainly was something that he could have done, but could not do.

In 78 T20Is for his country, he could muster only a career-best of 79 not out, even as several other players with half the amount of potential have reached the coveted three-figure mark in the shortest format.