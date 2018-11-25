×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 things we learned from Australia-India T20I series

Kishore V Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
624   //    25 Nov 2018, 21:35 IST

Kohli comes good down under
Kohli comes good down under

After the washout at Melbourne a couple of night ago, clear skies welcomed both teams at Sydney and it was Virat Kohli’s men who had the last laugh after chasing down 165 to win the third T20I and thereby levelling the first series of the tour, 1-1.

On a surface that helped the slower bowlers, India had a much clearer game plan which is to make use of the powerplay overs, when the ball is hard and that in the end was the difference between the two sides.

Rohit Sharma and in particular Shikhar Dhawan gave the visitors a rollicking start and it was business as usual for skipper Virat Kohli, who finished the game unbeaten with his first half-century of this tour.

Even though India would feel unlucky that the weather interrupted at the MCG, the series result, however, was a fair result as both sides played some good cricket through the three matches.

Now that the white ball cricket is over for a while, let’s look at the five things that we learned from the shortest format of the game.

#5. No war of words out in the middle

There wasn't a lot of chirping in the middle
There wasn't a lot of chirping in the middle

If you have grown up watching cricket in the last decade, you would be expecting a lot of banter and sledging when India take on Australia anywhere in the world. It all started with “Monkeygate” back in 2008 and it has been nothing short of dramatic in all the series that followed.

After what transpired at Newlands in March earlier this year, it is now very certain that the Australians might focus on scoring runs and getting wickets rather than get involved in an ugly war of words out in the middle or off the field.

Once the winning run was scored, there were plenty of laughs between Mitchell Starc and his former RCB captain Virat Kohli and likewise, teams were involved in a lot of casual chat during the presentation. It looks like the same would continue in the 4-match Test series.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli
Kishore V Nath
ANALYST
Love to talk, write and speak about the beautiful game called cricket
Australia vs India: 5 unnoticed things from 3rd T20I at...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, First T20I: 5 unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
India level T20I series thanks to spinners, Kohli
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs Australia T20I...
RELATED STORY
3 things India need to do in second T20I against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts to India's series-leveling win
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Shikhar Dhawan breaks Virat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us