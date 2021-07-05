5 times cricket commentators made rude on-air and social media comments

Commentators analyzing and sharing their expert opinions isn't a novelty. In fact, it is their voice and the game that makes cricket a lot more enjoyable and informative.

That being said, there have been times when some commentators have been harsher and snarky while sharing their two cents on-air. Some of these comments have not only garnered major flak from players across the world, but also from fans and experts.

We take a look at five instances when commentators have been rude on-air and on social media.

#1 Sanjay Manjarekar with his "bits and pieces"

Topping the charts is Sanjay Manjarekar. The former cricket player has been the cynosure of all eyes when it comes to making rude comments.

He earned harsh criticism when he took a dig at Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup, calling him a "bits and pieces" cricket player in the 50-overs format.

In what came as the perfect comeback, not only did Jadeja play the knock of his life against New Zealand in the semi-final, but also silenced him on Twitter.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

#2 Geoffrey Boycott and his sexist remarks

Boycott's sexist remarks about women's cricket landed him in soup

Geoffrey Boycott's sexist remarks about women's cricket not matching up with the intensity of men's cricket were not well received.

"You have to know the pressure, emotions and technique required and I do not believe you can learn that from reading a book or because you played club cricket, second XI cricket or, with great respect, women’s cricket. As good as the women are at their game, it bears no resemblance to the power and pace of men’s cricket,” Boycott had said.

#3 Russell Arnold and his Test cricket comment

The former Sri Lanka all-rounder took a shot at India in 2018 when they lost the Test by 60 runs. He tweeted out asking whether the Test match was played for five days.

“Test matches are still 5 days aren’t they ??? #justasking," he posted.

Test matches are still 5 days aren’t they ??? #justasking — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 4, 2018

#4 Dean Jones and his "Terrorist" remark

In what was one of the most disrespectful remarks, the late Dean Jones called the former South African Test skipper, Hashim Amla, a terrorist. He was sacked by his employer, Ten Sports, soon after.

When Amla took the catch to dismiss Kumar Sangakkara, Jones was heard saying 'the terrorist has got another wicket'.

#5 Kerry O'Keeffe on Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was mocked by Kerry O'Keefe

The former Australian cricket player took a potshot at Mayank Agarwal during the third Test between India and Australia in 2018 and bore the brunt of the fans on social media. He was forced to write a formal apology for the fans.

“Apparently [Mayank Agarwal] got his triple-century against Jalandar Railways canteen staff. Who opened the bowling for them that day? The chef. First change? The kitchen hand. And they’ve got the spinner as well, the casual uni student,” O’Keeffe had remarked.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava