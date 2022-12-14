5 times Indian cricketers' wives posted emotional birthday wishes for them

Indian cricketers are always in the limelight. Thanks to the advent of social media, fans across the country are constantly being updated about the latest happenings in their lives.

As a sportsperson, it is extremely important for you to have a support system in your life. Many stars have gone on to acknowledge the role their wives have played in their success stories.

We take a look at five times cricketers' wives have posted emotional birthday wishes for their better halves.

#1 Hazel Keech - Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech is a former model who was active from 2007 to 2016. Keech and Yuvraj married each other in November 2016. The couple had their first child, a baby boy, in January 2022. On the former Indian all-rounder's birthday this year, Keech posted a special birthday wish for her loved one.

She went on to call Yuvraj Singh "a hero to the world" on his 41st birthday, posting a photo of him sleeping with their son. She captioned the post with:

“To a wonderful Daddy, a perfect husband, a devoted son, a supportive brother, a spoiled son in law, a determined sportsman, a loyal friend, a fun loving goof, an inspiring icon… you give so much of yourself to others and help as many people as you can daily, and everyones adores you.”

#2 Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most popular celebrity couples in India. They prefer to stay a bit low-key when it comes to media interactions off the field. Both have been extremely successful at what they do and have supported each other during tough times.

However, they have some of the sweetest wishes for each other. On the former Indian captain's birthday (November 5), Anushka penned down a heartfelt post with a touch of humor. The Bollywood actress posted on Instagram,

"It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way."

#3 Ritika Sajdeh - Rohit Sharma

Ritika Sajdeh manages the sporting engagements for Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. It is a venture owned by her cousin Bunty, who also happens to be Virat Kohli's manager.

On Rohit Sharma's 35th birthday this year on April 30, Ritika wrote a very sweet birthday wish for the Indian captain. She captioned her post,

"Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much. Thank you for being ours. Hakuna Matata."

She posted photos with Rohit and their daughter Samaria from all the cherished moments in their life as a couple.

#4 Sanjana Ganesan - Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan is a cricket presenter. She hosts pre-match shows for Star Sports and creates video content for the ICC. Sanjana and Jasprit married in March 2021.

The star Indian pacer's birthday was on December 6. Sanjana took to Instagram to post a beautiful, romantic message for her husband.

“To my today and all of my tomorrows, happy birthday. I love you more than words can say”

reads the caption of the Instagram post uploaded by Sanjana, including a picture of herself with Bumrah.

#5 Devisha Shetty - Suryakumar Yadav

Devisha Shetty worked as a volunteer for The Lighthouse Project, an NGO. She is also an extremely talented dancer who began her career as a dance coach in Mumbai. She married Surya in July 2016.

Suryakumar's birthday is on September 14. On his 32nd birthday, she also posted a sweet message for the current Indian sensation.

"Happy birthday baby. I’ve seen you grow from an impulsive 20 year old boy into a mature man that you are today! I’ve loved you then I love you more now. Thankful and grateful for you. You are my home in human form, sunshine on darkest days and the apple of my eye. Love you now and forever."

Surya commented on the post, saying, "I love you, baby.". He has repeatedly talked about the positive impact she has had on his life and career.

