5 times IShowSpeed's love for Virat Kohli went viral

Popular streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Although IShowSpeed is from USA, a lower-ranked cricketing nation, he understands the sport really well and enjoys watching Kohli bat.

In a recent video which went viral on the internet, IShowSpeed was seen talking about Kohli with legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario. Initially, Ronaldo didn't understand whom Speed was referring to, but when the streamer showed him a picture of Kohli, he quickly recognized him. You can watch the video here:

This is not the first time IShowSpeed's love for Virat Kohli went viral on the internet. Here's a list of five other such instances:

#1 IShowSpeed asks Virat Kohli to punch Gautam Gambhir

Many fans would remember the controversial incidents that happened during the two IPL 2023 matches between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. LSG player Avesh Khan and mentor Gautam Gambhir celebrated quite aggressively when the team won a close match against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Later, when RCB beat LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Virat Kohli gave it back to the home team in his own style. Gautam Gambhir did not like what happened on the field and confronted Virat after the game. A fan sent the clip to IShowSpeed, who hilariously asked Virat to punch Gambhir. You can watch the video here.

#2 IShowSpeed reacts to Virat Kohli's ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kohli returned to form in IPL 2023 and blasted multiple centuries. His first hundred of the season came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

A fan sent a clip of Kohli's shot to reach 100 to IShowSpeed. The streamer was baffled at first and asked his fans if Kohli hit 100 goals in one match. You can watch the video here.

#3 IShowSpeed reacts to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' friendship

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers became extremely popular in India while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchise. He also developed a close bond with Virat Kohli during his time with RCB.

A fan sent an edited clip showing the best moments of Kohli and De Villiers' friendship to IShowSpeed. The streamer failed to pronounce De Villiers properly and misspoke it as 'AB The Villager'.

#4 IShowSpeed reacts to Virat Kohli crying

Kohli and Rohit Sharma were in tears after India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A fan created a video of them alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also in tears when Portugal exited FIFA World Cup 2022.

Watching the reel, IShowSpeed became a little emotional as well. He pointed out that sport can make even grown men cry.

#5 IShowSpeed cuts video call with an Indian girl because she didn't know Virat Kohli

IShowSpeed regularly interacts with his fans online. One of his female fans from India got an opportunity to speak with him. After finding out that she was from India, Speed asked the girl if she knew about Kohli.

After she said that she didn't know who Kohli was IShowSpeed immediately cut the video call.

