5 underrated MS Dhoni innings in a winning cause

Let us take a look at some of his underrated innings (all formats) that resulted in India's win.

MS Dhoni (right) scored an unbeaten 45 against Sri Lanka last night

Last night, the world again witnessed something it has gotten used to in the last decade or so - Mahendra Singh Dhoni staying till the end and finishing the match for India.

There are several instances of the former India skipper taking the team across the line in limited-overs format, which has earned him the 'best finisher in the world' tag.

His unbeaten 91 in the 2011 World Cup final, his knocks against Australia (Adelaide, 2012), Sri Lanka (2013 Port of Spain) etc. are few innings that are close to the fans' heart.

#5 46* vs West Indies in Gros Islet, 2009

One of the many instances when MS Dhoni hit a last ball six

After leveling the four-match series 1-1, thanks to an 8-wicket win in the second ODI, West Indies came into the third match of the series high on confidence. The hosts were put into bat by India and just when things were about to get underway, rain interrupted.

There was a brief delay and the match was reduced to 41-overs a side. More rain just after the start of play meant that match was reduced to 39 overs a side. Just after the resumption, Ashish Nehra struck as he removed the dangerous Chris Gayle for 27 off just 14 balls.

Further rain forced the officials to curtail the match down to 27 overs a side. Ramnaresh Sarwan's 62, along with some notable contributions from all the other batsmen, took Windies to 186/6 in their 27 overs.

India's target was revised to 159 in 22 overs, thanks to some more rain. India were off to a great start as Dinesh Karthik and Gautam Gambhir put on 84 runs for the first wicket in 12 overs before the former perished.

Skipper Dhoni walked out to bat with 75 runs needed off 59 balls to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Though Dhoni was playing the sheet anchor's role to perfection, wickets kept tumbling at the other end. India needed 11 runs to win off the last six deliveries and Yusuf Pathan took a single and gave the strike to his skipper.

Dhoni picked up a slower one from Jerome Taylor and dispatched it over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. That reduced the equation down to four runs off four balls and Dhoni followed the six with a double and a single respectively off the next two balls.

Yusuf Pathan finished off the match on the penultimate ball with a single. With this win, India took a 2-1 lead in the series and went on to win the series with the same margin. Dhoni was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten 46 off 34 balls with the help of two boundaries and one six.