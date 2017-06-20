5 ways how Bangladesh cricket can go to the next level

The Bangladesh players have done many things right to get to where they are today. Here's a look at what stands between them and greatness.

by vedantja Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 17:03 IST

Bangladesh reached the semi-finals of an ICC event for the first time this year, during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Bangladesh cricket is at a critical juncture of its development. It has reached a point where it has a temporary seat at the big boys’ table, regularly beating top nations at home, and causing the odd upset away as well. They have a settled team of players, mostly under 30 that form a core group, a captain who is an experienced campaigner, a quality bowling lineup with exciting young talent and a legion of loyal fans.

However, they are at a crossroads because they can let years of development seep through the cracks, and go the way of Sri Lanka after the loss of Sangakkara and Jayawardene, or the way of India, who used a group of experienced players to build a platform for a world-beating team. Here are some of the ways how Bangladesh can advance their development in ODI cricket.