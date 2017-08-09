5 West Indies legends who need the CPL to come back

A number of icons are relying on performances at the Caribbean League to be noticed by national selectors.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 09:05 IST

Lendl Simmons must fire in this CPL to keep his international career alive

The Caribbean Premier League promises something for everybody. For fans, it offers the perfect T20 entertainment spiced up with big sixes and wild celebrations. For the administrators, it is their only hope of rekindling the passion of cricket in the island nations and making money and for youngsters, it is a platform to showcase their talent.

This cricketing carnival also provides a golden opportunity for veteran cricketers who have lost their place in the national team. Valuable contributions in this tournament can have a massive impact and for several players, this league is an ideal chance to prove their mettle.

We look at the five top players who can alter their fates by performing well in this CPL.

#5. Lendl Simmons

Lendl Simmons single handedly sent India packing in the 2016 T20 world cup with his sterling 82* in the semi-finals. That night, the world witnessed the batting capabilities of Simmons and he earned the reputation of being a big match player.

However, in the next 10 T20I innings he has reached the triple figures only thrice with the highest score of 19. Courtesy of these consistent low scores he has lost his place from the national team.

Simmons also had a poor run in IPL 2017 where he scored 137 runs in seven innings out of which 66 were produced in one only inning.

The West Indies team management still hasn't moved on with Simmons and hence a responsible batting performance in this CPL could result in his comeback in the national team.