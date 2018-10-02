Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 West Indies players to watch out for in the Test matches vs India

K.s. Akkash
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
112   //    02 Oct 2018, 10:16 IST

Related image

After a hard-fought English tour, India now faces West Indies in a two-Test match series. This series will be key for India as they head to Australia in November, this series is the right one for India to fix some key issues before heading to Australia.

On the other hand, West Indies in the past 12 months have shown some good promises by winning a Test against England in Leeds and by sweeping Bangladesh 2-0 in July this year.

Indians are not going with their best squad, by resting Bumrah, Bhuvi and Ishant, the Indians are trying to find their best possible backup seamer. This will be a good contest to witness as the young guns from both teams go head to head. Here are the five West Indies players to watch out for

#5 Devendra Bishoo

For a visiting team to win a series in India, the team requires good spinners and the batsmen who can play spin well in their arsenal. Bishoo is one of the experienced spinners for the West Indies. We know the amount of success that leg-spinners are getting in the recent years especially in the subcontinent this makes Bishoo the man to watch out for.

Bishoo has picked 106 wickets in 32 Test matches. Since his debut in 2011, he has been in and out of the side and was not been able to keep a permanent place in the side.

Bishoo in the last 12 months has been in good form picking up 17 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 29.82. He had a great outing in Zimbabwe where he picked up 13 wickets in 2 matches, the conditions in Zimbabwe were spinner friendly similar to Indian conditions.

Bishoo in the last two years has played 3 matches in Asia and has picked up 18 wickets. He took 8 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in Dubai in 2016 where Bishoo just swept Pakistan's batting lineup.

So the spinner friendly conditions that India tracks offer will excite Bishoo and he will be hopeful that he can get past this relatively new Indian batting lineup. Bishoo will definitely be Holder's 'main man'.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Shai Hope
K.s. Akkash
CONTRIBUTOR
India vs West Indies 2018 matches to be telecasted on...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players to watch out for in the India-Windies...
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018: 5 Players who can top the batting...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Can India get off to a strong start against WI?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us