5 West Indies players to watch out for in the Test matches vs India

K.s. Akkash FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 112 // 02 Oct 2018, 10:16 IST

After a hard-fought English tour, India now faces West Indies in a two-Test match series. This series will be key for India as they head to Australia in November, this series is the right one for India to fix some key issues before heading to Australia.

On the other hand, West Indies in the past 12 months have shown some good promises by winning a Test against England in Leeds and by sweeping Bangladesh 2-0 in July this year.

Indians are not going with their best squad, by resting Bumrah, Bhuvi and Ishant, the Indians are trying to find their best possible backup seamer. This will be a good contest to witness as the young guns from both teams go head to head. Here are the five West Indies players to watch out for

#5 Devendra Bishoo

For a visiting team to win a series in India, the team requires good spinners and the batsmen who can play spin well in their arsenal. Bishoo is one of the experienced spinners for the West Indies. We know the amount of success that leg-spinners are getting in the recent years especially in the subcontinent this makes Bishoo the man to watch out for.

Bishoo has picked 106 wickets in 32 Test matches. Since his debut in 2011, he has been in and out of the side and was not been able to keep a permanent place in the side.

Bishoo in the last 12 months has been in good form picking up 17 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 29.82. He had a great outing in Zimbabwe where he picked up 13 wickets in 2 matches, the conditions in Zimbabwe were spinner friendly similar to Indian conditions.

Bishoo in the last two years has played 3 matches in Asia and has picked up 18 wickets. He took 8 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in Dubai in 2016 where Bishoo just swept Pakistan's batting lineup.

So the spinner friendly conditions that India tracks offer will excite Bishoo and he will be hopeful that he can get past this relatively new Indian batting lineup. Bishoo will definitely be Holder's 'main man'.

