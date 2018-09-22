5 Youngest captains in Test cricket

Graeme Smith was handled captaincy very early in his cricketing career.

The captain is the most important player in any sport. He gets to make a lot of decisions and has the powers to drive the game. A good captain always instills confidence in the team, puts the team first always and not personal egos.

Becoming the captain of the team is a dream come true for many cricketers. The sport of cricket has seen some wonderful captains throughout the history who led the team successfully and made their mark.

However, some captains were not able to earn the same success but were fortunate enough to captain the team at a very young age. We look at 5 youngest cricketers who captained their team in Test cricket.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan ( 22 years and 115 days )

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the all-time greats of Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan has been the most consistent all-rounder for quite some time and can help any team with his wide range of skills. He has played in 53 Tests so far, after making his debut in 2007 and has scored 3692 runs at an average of 39.70 and picked up 196 wickets.

He was made the captain for the first time in the second Test of the series against West Indies in 2009. Shakib performed both with the bat and the ball, scoring an unbeaten 96 in the second innings and picking up 9 wickets in the match to help Bangladesh achieve a 2-0 series win.

Shakib has captained the team in 11 Tests so far but has not enjoyed a great success. Under his captaincy, the team has lost all the 10 games excluding his first game as a captain.

