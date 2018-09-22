Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Youngest captains in Test cricket

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
776   //    22 Sep 2018, 09:09 IST

Ent
Graeme Smith was handled captaincy very early in his cricketing career.

The captain is the most important player in any sport. He gets to make a lot of decisions and has the powers to drive the game. A good captain always instills confidence in the team, puts the team first always and not personal egos.

Becoming the captain of the team is a dream come true for many cricketers. The sport of cricket has seen some wonderful captains throughout the history who led the team successfully and made their mark.

However, some captains were not able to earn the same success but were fortunate enough to captain the team at a very young age. We look at 5 youngest cricketers who captained their team in Test cricket.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan ( 22 years and 115 days )

Second Test - New Zealand v Bangladesh: Day 3
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the all-time greats of Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan has been the most consistent all-rounder for quite some time and can help any team with his wide range of skills. He has played in 53 Tests so far, after making his debut in 2007 and has scored 3692 runs at an average of 39.70 and picked up 196 wickets.

He was made the captain for the first time in the second Test of the series against West Indies in 2009. Shakib performed both with the bat and the ball, scoring an unbeaten 96 in the second innings and picking up 9 wickets in the match to help Bangladesh achieve a 2-0 series win.

Shakib has captained the team in 11 Tests so far but has not enjoyed a great success. Under his captaincy, the team has lost all the 10 games excluding his first game as a captain.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Graeme Smith Most Influential Captains ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
5 players who took a rare hat-trick on international debut
RELATED STORY
5 Instances when players came out to bat with serious...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 players who scored a century and took a 5-wicket haul...
RELATED STORY
Inaugural home venues of the 10 Test playing nations
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's All-Time Test XI: From the realms of...
RELATED STORY
Bowlers to win 'Man of the Series' awards in their debut...
RELATED STORY
20 batsmen whose Test average never dipped below 40: Part 1
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricket was part of a multi-sport event
RELATED STORY
Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Match 6 | Today
QUE 316/6 (50.0 ov)
TAS 317/6 (49.0 ov)
Tasmania win by 4 wickets
QUE VS TAS live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us