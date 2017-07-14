5 Zimbabwean players to watch out for in the future

Here are 5 Zimbabwean cricketers who can make a name for themselves in the future.

14 Jul 2017

Carl Mumba getting his first Test cap

Over the last decade or so, Zimbabwean cricket has gone downhill due to lack of performances and also political interference. Before the commencement of the One Day International series against Sri Lanka, no one gave them a chance to compete the Lankan Lions, let alone humble them.

However, they defied the odds and went on to pocket the series by a margin of 3-2. While there were individual brilliance from the Zimbabwean players, they also strung together collective performances to fetch Zimbabwe their maiden series victory against Sri Lanka.

Apart from the triumph, the series has also brought forward some players from Zimbabwe who have a bright future in the offing. As we move ahead, we take a look at five Zimbabwean cricketers who can make a name for themselves in the future.

#5 Carl Mumba

Carl Mumba, the Zimbabwean fast bowler, can crank up decent pace to disturb the best in the business. He is raw, young and is undoubtedly one for the future. He made his Test and One Day International debut against Sri Lanka in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Though he played a solitary match out of the five ODIs Zimbabwe played in their recent tour to Sri Lanka, he showed tremendous potential with the ball. In the first-class and List A format, he has picked up 83 and 17 wickets respectively.

His best performance came during Zimbabwe’s home Test series against Sri Lanka last year. In the first Test of the series at Harare, he mustered figures of 4/50 in Sri Lanka’s second innings that included wickets of the likes of Kusal Perera and Upul Tharanga.