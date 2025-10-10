6 cricketers playing the IND vs WI 2025 Tests who were also part of the 2018 series ft. KL Rahul 

India and West Indies are currently battling it out in a two-match Test series in the subcontinent as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC). The last time the Caribbean side featured in a Test series against the Men in Blue, away from home, was in 2018.

On that occasion, India had secured a comfortable 2-0 win, courtesy of massive wins in Rajkot and Hyderabad under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Since then, both sides have gone through some massive changes, with several players not a part of the game or format anymore.

However, there are a handful of players from the 2018 series, who are part of the ongoing series as well. On that note, let us take a look at six such players who featured in both the aforementioned series.

#1 KL Rahul

The right-handed batter had a memorable start to the 2025 series as he scored a hundred in the series opener in Ahmedabad, marking his first ton on home soil after nine years. However, he endured a horrid series in 2018, scoring just 37 runs in three innings.

KL Rahul recorded a four-ball duck in the first Test after being trapped LBW by Shannon Gabriel. He was then castled for four in the first innings of the second Test by Jason Holder, before scoring an unbeaten 33 in the second innings.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Although there is a seven-year difference between the two series, Ravindra Jadeja's prowess has remained the same. The all-rounder was the player of the match in the first Test of the 2025 series in Ahmedabad for his century and four wickets.

The 2018 tour also paints a similar picture as he scored a hundred in the series opener on that occasion as well, with the coincidence extending to the fact that the match was hosted in his home state. It was also the maiden Test hundred of his career. However, he was dismissed for a duck in the second Test.

The veteran had a series to remember with the ball as well, as he took seven wickets in two matches, with best figures of 3-35.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm spinner was a newcomer in the red-ball setup when West Indies toured India in 2018. Featuring in only three Tests ahead of the series opener, he made a serious impression with his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings. He also picked up four wickets in the second Test.

Kuldeep Yadav continues to run the West Indies ragged in the 2025 series after picking up four wickets in the mammoth win by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad.

#4 Mohammed Siraj

The right-arm pacer was part of India's squad in the 2018 series against the West Indies as an uncapped player. He could not make an appearance in the two-match affair as Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami ran the proceedings in the pace bowling department. His debut eventually came during the famous 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series.

However, seven years later, Mohammed Siraj is now a major spearhead in the Indian bowling unit. In the 2025 series, the right-arm bowler enjoyed arguably his most successful outing on home soil after bagging seven wickets.

#5 Shai Hope

Shai Hope was West Indies' No.3 batter during the 2018 series as he was considered to be one of their top talents. He could not make a major impression during the tour, recording only 91 runs in four innings, with only a string of starts to show for.

His career trajectory in red-ball cricket has not panned out as expected. He came into the 2025 series against India after a disastrous home series against Australia, with his average plummeting below 25.

The wicket-keeper batter scored 27 runs in the first match, before being dropped from the playing XI to make way for Tevin Imlach.

#6 Roston Chase

The all-rounder was one of West Indies' major positive takeaway from the 2018 series. He was their leading run-scorer with 185 runs at an average of 46.25, which included a sublime hundred in the second innings.

Since then, he has had a rocky international career, but returned to the subcontinent seven years later as the captain of the side.

Roston Chase did not have a memorable outing to kick-start the 2025 series, scoring only 25 runs in the series opener, alongwith a couple of wickets to his name.

