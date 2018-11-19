×
6 players who could receive national call-up after Ranji Trophy 2018/19

Vinay Chhabaria
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    19 Nov 2018, 17:21 IST

Vidarbha are the defending champions of Ranji Trophy
As cricket is highly popular in India, the BCCI holds various domestic tournaments every year to find new talents. Out of all such domestic tournaments, Ranji Trophy is the most reputed one in the history of Indian cricket. The players who perform well in the Ranji Trophy have the highest chances of receiving the call-up to the national team.

Vidarbha are the current champions while Mumbai has emerged as the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy by winning the title 41 times.

Presently the 85th season of Ranji Trophy is underway and the tournament will end in February 2019. As it is the biggest platform to receive the national call, here are the top 6 players who could get it after the 2018/19 season -

#6 Rajneesh Gurbani

Rajneesh Gurbani has always remained as the cornerstone for Vidarbha since he made his debut on 26 October 2016 during the 83rd season of Ranji tournament.

Gurbani has just played 2 Ranji seasons in his career yet has many records to his name. He is one of the only two bowlers to take a hat-trick in the final of Ranji trophy. He achieved this feat in the year 2017 and led his team to its first title and won the man of the match award in the final. Apart from this, he was also the leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha with 39 wickets in just six matches.

Rajneesh is currently playing his 2nd season for Vidarbha and has the highest chance to receive the national call-up after this season if he keeps up his impressive form.

