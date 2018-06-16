6 players who played T20 cricket for two countries

Here we take a look at the 6 players who played T20 cricket for two countries.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 10:04 IST

Roelof van der Merwe played T20 cricket for South Africa and the Netherlands

Playing for two different countries is not an uncommon thing in sports. We have witnessed it so many times in football over the years and cricket is no exception.

The development of cricket in countries like Ireland, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Scotland, and Afghanistan have opened up opportunities for fringe cricketers from countries like England, South Africa, and Australia to play international cricket.

In international cricket, 27 players have so far played for two different countries. In Test cricket, players like Kepler Wessels, Boyd Rankin, John Traicos, Sammy Guillen, Amir Elahi, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, and many more have played for two different countries.

In One Day Internationals, players like Eoin Morgan, Geraint Jones, Dougie Brown, Anderson Cummins, Clayton Lambert, Kepler Wessels, and many more have played for two different countries.

Though Twenty20 internationals do not have too many names, it certainly has some prominent players on the list. On that note, let’s take a look at the cricketers who played T20I for two different countries.

#1 Mark Chapman, Hong Kong & New Zealand

Chapman made his New Zealand debut on February 2018

The 23-year-old played some phenomenal cricket in New Zealand's T20 Super Smash, which caught the attention of many. Playing for Auckland Aces, Chapman scored 295 runs in the tournament at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 178.

Born in Hong Kong to a New Zealand father, Chapman was eligible to play for both Hong Kong and New Zealand. Chapman has played two One-day Internationals and 19 T20s for Hong Kong, before moving to New Zealand.

Chapman was called up to the New Zealand squad in February when they played a Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series against Australia and England. He has played three One Day Internationals and four Twenty20s for the Kiwis so far.