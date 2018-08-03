7 best ODI partnership duos in the world right now

This duo will be definitely missed by the cricketing world

In a team sport like cricket, partnerships are always crucial. One big partnership can take the game away from the opposition and the inability to construct partnerships can lead to a crushing defeat.

Generally, batsmen have a favourite batting partner with whom they enjoy their time in the middle. One such pair which enjoyed each other's company was that of Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers. The two together have scored 3111 runs in ODIs at an average of 72.34 per partnership.

What makes the duo more special is that they are the only pair to score more than 2000 runs with an average in excess of 65. With AB de Villiers retiring, the duo will not feature anymore in international cricket but currently, there are a few other duos which share a similar bond.

Here are the 7 best ODI partnership duos in the world right now with the highest partnership runs per dismissal:

*Only batting duos with more than 1000 partnership runs were considered*

*Stats source: ESPNcricinfo as of 3rd August 2018*

#7 Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina: 58.89 runs/partnership

Suresh Raina has returned to the Indian side after being written off by many followers of the game. Raina was the centerpiece of the Indian middle order and has helped the side win many matches on his own. He returned to the Indian side after a gap of nearly three years and is looking to make his spot permanent in the side.

The southpaw shares a great batting rapport with the current Indian skipper. The two together have scored as many as 2238 runs with the highest partnership being an unbeaten 146 against Sri Lanka in 2012.

The duo have stitched 7 century and 10 half-century partnerships in the 43 matches together.

Even though the highest partnership between the two is 146, the most memorable one is definitely the one against Sri Lanka in Hobart. Thanks to the unbeaten 120 run partnership off just 54 balls, India could chase down Sri Lanka's 320 in just 36.4 overs.

Innings: 43, Runs: 2238, Averages: 58.89, 100s: 7, 50s: 10

