Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 popular cricketers who turned politicians 

Silambarasan Kv
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
926   //    27 Jul 2018, 12:31 IST

PTI Party Campaigns Days Before Pakistan Election

Cricketers inspire people with their hard work, passion, and determination to fight in order to achieve success.

After having proven their worth on the cricket field, several cricketers jumped into the murky field of politics to start their second innings. While some failed spectacularly, others tasted success in the politics. Here are the 7 cricketers who played International cricket and then jumped into politics. 

#7 Navjot Singh Sidhu

NAVJO

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a former Indian cricketer and television personality. He had a career spanning over 19 years as a professional cricketer, making his debut for India in 1983. 

After having retired from cricket, he turned to commentary and television. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and contested the general election from Amritsar and won the election. 

In 2016, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab before he quit the party. He joined Congress in 2017 and contested the general election from Amritsar East and won the election.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Imran Khan Sanath Jayasuriya
Silambarasan Kv
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
5 popular captains who were dismissed for a duck on ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who got out LBW most number of times in ODIs
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 cricketers who turned into all-rounders
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who jumped into politics
RELATED STORY
Love thy cricketers, but don’t make them bigger than the...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers who should not have been picked for...
RELATED STORY
5 most followed cricketers on Instagram
RELATED STORY
How Imran Khan became the greatest leader among greats
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who hold contradictory records
RELATED STORY
4 cricketers who were never dismissed in their Test careers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us