7 popular cricketers who turned politicians

Cricketers inspire people with their hard work, passion, and determination to fight in order to achieve success.

After having proven their worth on the cricket field, several cricketers jumped into the murky field of politics to start their second innings. While some failed spectacularly, others tasted success in the politics. Here are the 7 cricketers who played International cricket and then jumped into politics.

#7 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a former Indian cricketer and television personality. He had a career spanning over 19 years as a professional cricketer, making his debut for India in 1983.

After having retired from cricket, he turned to commentary and television. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and contested the general election from Amritsar and won the election.

In 2016, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab before he quit the party. He joined Congress in 2017 and contested the general election from Amritsar East and won the election.

