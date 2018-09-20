8 wickets for 10 runs : Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A record

Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A Record

Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem has broken the List-A record for best bowling figures with incredible figures of 10-4-10-8 against Rajasthan in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The left-arm spinner has been knocking on the doors of the senior team for a while now. The Jharkhand boy clinched bowling figures that is the best for any player in List A Cricket. He bettered Rahul Sanghvi's 8 for15 for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in the 1997-98 season. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.

List A Record for best bowling figures

As per ICC reports, Nadeem, who has been on the fringes of selection to the Indian national team for years and has been a regular for the ‘A’ side, matched Sanghvi – and 10 others – on the number of wickets, but gave away five runs fewer than Sanghvi’s 15.

The record in ODI cricket remains Chaminda Vaas' 8/19, which he got against Zimbabwe in Colombo on 8 December 2001.

At one point in the game against Rajasthan in Chennai on Thursday, 20 September, it looked like Nadeem might just pick up all 10 wickets. By the end of his eighth over, he had all the eight wickets to have fallen at that stage in his kitty.

But Anukul Roy, also a left-arm spinner and a part of the Indian team that won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018, picked up the wicket of Rahul Chahar to break Nadeem’s monopoly on the scoresheet.

Nadeem might still have become the first to pick up nine wickets in a List-A game, but went wicketless in his last two overs, and Roy came in to finish the innings off with his second wicket. Rajasthan bundled out for just 73 runs in 28.3 overs.

For Nadeem, it was yet another big show in a career that has seen some remarkable performances.

His best in List-A cricket before this was 5/30, and overall he had 116 wickets in 86 outings before Thursday. He has been a prolific wicket-taker in first-class cricket too: 375 from 99 games, and in Twenty20s, he has 89 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77 from 109 matches.