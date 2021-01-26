"A special place to tour" - AB de Villiers delighted to see South Africa tour Pakistan again

AB de Villiers is pleased to see South Africa play cricket in Pakistan again, almost 14 years after their last tour to the country.

The former Proteas captain believes that Pakistan is a special praise to tour and a great cricketing challenge for visiting countries.

"Great to see the Cricket South Africa in Pakistan again. A special place to tour and a good Cricketing challenge too. All the best gents," AB de Villiers posted on Twitter during day one of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Great to see the @OfficialCSA in Pakistan again. A special place to tour and a good Cricketing challenge too. All the best gents 💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 26, 2021

South Africa are touring Pakistan for a two-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Tests will be followed by three T20Is which will offer both teams some much-needed practice ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup, which is due to take place in India later this year.

This is the first time in the best part of a decade that Pakistan has attracted a major cricketing nation to visit the country. South Africa's visit will no doubt be a huge boost to Pakistan's hopes of regularly hosting cricket matches.

England are due to make the trip to Pakistan later this year, with Australia expected to follow suit next year for a full-fledged series.

South Africa make promising start after winning the toss in first Test

South Africa have an excellent record in the longest format of cricket in Pakistan, having only lost one Test match in the country. That defeat came all the way back in 2003 in Lahore.

South Africa have made a fairly decent start to the first Test of the current series after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Despite losing Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen in the first session, the tourists look set for a big score with Dean Elgar in good nick at the moment.