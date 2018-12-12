Stats: Sydney Sixers - The inaugural Big Bash League Champions

Sydney Sixers won the inaugural edition of the Big Bash League in 2011/12

An interesting fact about the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is that the finals of the inaugural editions of both the tournaments featured the Sydney Sixers. But both the teams had a different story to tell.

In the WBBL, the Sydney Sixers lost to Sydney Thunder. However, in the BBL, the men's team defeated Perth Scorchers to become the inaugural champions. But since then, they have not been able to match their female counterparts.

The Sydney Sixers women's team bounced back from that loss and won the next two tournaments. For the men's team, it remains their only BBL trophy till date. They did make another two appearances in the finals (2014-15 & 2016-17) but could not capture the trophy again.

It will also be interesting to note that all the three finals that the Sydney Sixers were involved in had the same opponents - Perth Scorchers. How has been the Sydney Sixers journey so far in the BBL? Let us take a statistical look at the popular Big Bash club.

Sydney Sixers - BBL Summary

2011-12: Champions (defeated Perth Scorchers in the final)

2012-13: 7th (League Stage)

2013-14: Semifinalist

2014-15: Runners-up (lost to Perth Scorchers in the final)

2015-16: 8th (League Stage)

2016-17: Runners-up (lost to Perth Scorchers in the final)

2017-18: 5th (League Stage)

Batting Records

1408 - Runs scored by Nic Maddinson. This is the most number of runs scored by a Sydney Sixers player.

85 - Runs scored by Nic Maddinson against Adelaide Strikers. This is the highest individual score by a Sydney Sixers player.

8 - Half-centuries by Nic Maddinson. This is the most number of half-centuries scored by a Sydney Sixers player.

304 - Runs scored by Daniel Hughes in 2016-17. This is the most number of runs scored by a Sydney Sixers player in a single edition of the BBL.

191 - Team runs scored by Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat in January 2017. This is their highest innings total.

99 - Teams runs scored by Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers in December 2014 and against Sydney Thunder in January 2017. This is their lowest innings total.

Bowling Records

53 - Wickets taken by Sean Abbott. This is the most number of wickets taken by a Sydney Sixers player.

5/16 - Sean Abbott's spell against Adelaide Strikers. This is the best bowling performance by a Sydney Sixers player.

2 - Number of 5-wicket hauls taken by Sydney Sixers players. Sean Abbott and Nathan Lyon have taken one 5 wicket haul each.

20 - Wickets taken by Sean Abbott in 2016-17. This is the most number of wickets taken by a Sydney Sixers player in a single edition of the BBL.

Fielding Records

23 - Catches taken by Moises Henriques. This is the most number of catches taken by a Sydney Sixers player.

3 - Most number of catches taken in an innings by a Sydney Sixers player. Sean Abbott (vs Perth Scorchers), Moises Henriques (vs Hobart Hurricanes), Michael Lumb (vs Brisbane Heat), Jackson Bird (vs Melbourne Renegades) and Nic Maddinson (vs Hobart Hurricanes) have all taken three catches in an innings each.

9 - Catches by Steven Smith in 2011-12. This is the most number of catches taken by a Sydney Sixers player in a single edition of the BBL.

29 - Dismissals by Brad Haddin (Catches - 24, Stumpings - 5). This is the most number of dismissal by a Sydney Sixers wicket-keeper.

4 - Dismissals by Brad Haddin against Brisbane Heat. This is the most number of dismissal by a Sydney Sixers wicket-keeper in an innings.

13 - Dismissals by Ryan Carters (Catches - 13) in 2014-15. This is the most number of dismissal by a Sydney Sixers wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL.

