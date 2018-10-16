A unique record of Sunil Gavaskar which is yet to be broken

crictainment11 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 356 // 16 Oct 2018, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the most complete batsmen India has ever produced. In his fantastic career, he made innumerable records with his brilliant performances. Some of them are broken while some still stand as it is.

One of these unbroken records is quite unique and does not look good on the resume of such a good player.

The record which still stands is that he is the batsman to be dismissed the most number of times on the first ball of a match.

He got out on the first ball thrice in his otherwise marvellous career. Later, he was equalled by Hannan Sarkar of Bangladesh but, unfortunately for the Little Master, Sarkar could not break it.

Here are the 3 occasions Gavaskar was dismissed on the first delivery of a match.

#1 By Geoff Arnold of England in 1974

Geoff Arnold

Gavaskar was caught behind by the wicketkeeper Knott on the very first ball of the match. Thus, he became the first Indian to be dismissed off the first ball of the match. India lost this match by an innings and 78 runs.

#2 By M Marshall of West Indies in 1983

M Marshall of West Indies

This time again, one of the finest pacemen of West Indies’ formidable fast bowlers of the 1980s, got Gavaskar caught out on a golden duck. India faced a similar fate as they did against England in 1974 as West Indies won by an innings and 46 runs.

#3 By Imran Khan of Pakistan in 1987

Imran Khan of Pakistan

The record was created when Javed Miandad took a catch of Sunil Gavaskar off the bowling of the then Pakistan captain Imran Khan. But this time, the other players from the team stood up and India managed to draw the match.