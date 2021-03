A20 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The A20 League 2021 will see six teams - Bombay Deccan, Rajkot Thunder, Goltay Cricket Academy, Sultans of Surat, Kerala Super Kings, and Cara Diamonds - competing against each other for the prestigious trophy.

All matches, including the knockouts, will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Each team will play the other sides once in the league phase, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

A20 League 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

March 26, Friday

Bombay Deccan vs Rajkot Thunders at 11:30 AM

Goltay Cricket Academy vs Sultans of Surat at 3:30 PM

March 27, Saturday

Cara Diamonds vs Kerala Super Kings at 11:30 AM

Bombay Deccan vs Goltay Cricket Academy at 3:30 PM

March 28, Sunday

Cara Diamonds vs Sultans of Surat at 9:00 PM

April 1, Thursday

Rajkot Thunders vs Kerala Super Kings at 11:30 AM

Bombay Deccan vs Sultans of Surat at 3:30 PM

April 2, Friday

Cara Diamonds vs Rajkot Thunders at 12:00 PM

Goltay Cricket Academy vs Kerala Super Kings at 3:30 PM

April 3, Saturday

Bombay Deccan vs Cara Diamonds at 12:00 PM

Kerala Super Kings vs Sultans of Surat at 3:30 PM

April 8, Thursday

Goltay Cricket Academy vs Rajkot Thunders at 11:30 AM

Bombay Deccan vs Kerala Super Kings at 3:30 PM

Rajkot Thunders vs Sultans of Surat at 9:00 PM

April 9, Friday

Cara Diamonds vs Goltay Cricket Academy at 11:30 AM

TBC vs TBC (1st semi-final) at 7:30 PM

April 10, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (2nd semi-final) at 11:30 AM

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 8:00 PM

A20 League 2021 Live Streaming Details

The matches will not be available live on any platforms for fans in India.

A20 League 2021: Squads

Bombay Deccan

Abdullah Hashim, Adnan Khan, Arslan Javed, Faheem Shafique, Matiullah Khan, Mohd Azhar, Qasim Basheer, Sana Bhatti, Sherazi Hasan, Taher Hasan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Usman Ali, Waqas Wasif, Zahid Ali, Zaman Mohd.

Sultans of Surat

Firos Shanavas, Jamshed Imran, Jai Kakkad, Ketan Khambholja, Sumit Kumar, Sahil Mamti, Mohammed Faisal, Mohammed Zameeruddin, Girish Patel, Sooraj Roshan, Jay Seth, Shakir Tai, Abhishek Sharma, Kamal Thanki, Mitesh Thanki.

Rajkot Thunder

Ali Khaledi, Asif Mamti, Pritesh Anadkat, Mohit Goraniya, Mohamed Tareq, Upendrasinh Jadeja, Banty Nandy, Hardik Patel, Jatin Patel, Bhera Ram, Rishit Saini, Shawej Khan, Ameya Soman, Mahesh Thanki.

Kerala Super Kings

Abdul Haq, Ayappadas, Bipin Basavaraj, Gihan Chathuranga, Shinto George, Hasil Ibrahimkutty, Imran Javeed, Rahul Kataria, Mohammed Shahir, Reghunath Nair, Stalin Paul, Janaki Raman, Syamremesh Remesan, Shafeeq Bapputty, Vishnu Sukumaran, Pradeep Sundaram, Ajmal Valappil, Akshay Veetil.

Goltay Cricket Academy

Abdul Malik, Adnan Obaid, Bahzad Naquib, Basit Hasan, Dawood Ejaz, Hazrat Luqman, Juned Hashim, Khaleel Goltay, Mayank Kumar, Mohammad Usman, Osama Khan, Shourya Raj, Sagar Rambir, Ankur Sangwan, Rahul Singh, Karan Walia.

Cara Diamonds

Jigar Bhatia, Vikesh Desai, Anil Gadhavi, Darshan Gor, Mayur Gor, Ashesh Jhaveri, Sagar Kakadia, Jigar Khona, Anoop Nair, Niraj Tendel, Raj Pandya, Kiran Pethani, Rajan Gor, Jeet Rajgor, Rinit Gor, Rajesh Sangar, Dhiraj Sangat, Nick Shah, Paras Vora.