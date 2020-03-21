Aakash Chopra picks Pakistani star as PSL Player of the Tournament

Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Babar Azam and Shabad Khan for their exemplary showing in PSL 2020

The former Indian international picked the 21-year-old as his Player of the Tournament for his all-round showing

Babar Azam and Shabad Khan were sensational in PSL 2020

Aakash Chopra has lavished praise on Pakistan all-rounder Shabad Khan, as the 21-year-old enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting young players in world cricket with a string of top drawer performances in the PSL.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, the former Indian cricketer claimed that Shabad's exemplary showing with bat and ball was hard to overlook, as he adjudged him as the Player of the Tournament.

"Shadab Khan was the player of the tournament for me. Even though he took only eight wickets, but he batted really well, so well done to Shadab and our Adaab to you.”

Chopra also singled out Babar Azam for special praise for his stunning performances with the bat. The 25-year-old finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings.

"He has been absolutely brilliant. He is scoring runs consistently and was the highest run-scorer in this season."

PSL 2020 was suspended just before the commencement of the semifinals amidst growing fears of the coronavirus. The tournament was hosted in Pakistan for the first time in its history and fans were deprived witnessing the business end of the competition, as the PCB eventually called it off after certain players reportedly showed symptoms of Covid-19.