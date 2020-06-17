AB de Villiers set to return to cricket on June 27 in new '3TC' match: 3 teams, 36 overs, 24 players

Cricket South Africa have announced an exhibition match in a new format that features De Villiers, De Kock and Rabada.

3 teams will take part in the same match that comprises of 3 12-over innings and 8 players per side.

We will see AB de Villiers back in action soon!

Cricket South Africa have announced an exhibition match on June 27 in Centurion with a brand new format, named '3TC'. The game has been named the Solidarity Cup and all proceeds will go to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3TC format will see three teams pitted against each other in the same match, with three innings of 12 overs and each innings split into two 6-over halves.

The three teams have been announced by Cricket South Africa, and they will be captained by AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. They also feature prominent South African players like Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi.

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

3TC Match Date and Time: 27 June 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Advertisement

The new 3TC format and rules

Image Credits: 3team.cricket.com

Here are the rules of the 3TC format, taken from the official 3team.cricket website.

Each match consists of 3 teams of 8 players each. The 36-over match is split into two 18-over halves. There is also a break at half-time. Each innings of a team is 12 overs long. The two opposition teams will bowl 6 overs each. In the first half of the game, the three teams rotate between BATTING, BOWLING, and DUGOUT. The starting positions of the three teams are determined by a draw. In the second half of the game, teams bat in descending order of the scores in the first half, and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed. After the 7th wicket falls, the last batsman can bat alone but can only score in even numbers of runs. However, if the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team has to forego the remaining balls in that half. The last batsman resumes his team's innings in the second half. Bowling teams will be given one new ball for all their 12 overs. This ball will be used for both teams they bowl to. Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 3 overs. These 3 overs can be split across both innings, and in any permutation to either of the two opponents. An uncompleted over due to the fall of the 7th wicket will be filled with dot balls on the scorecard. 3 additional fielders are allowed in the game, since each team has only 8 players. These can be selected by each team or provided by the DUGOUT opposition, in which case fielding restrictions may be applied. Cricket rules for wides, no-balls and bouncers apply. Rain-hampered games can only be shortened to 18, 24 or 30 overs. A formula has been laid down by 3TC in this regard. The teams in descending order of runs win Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively. If 2 teams tie with most runs, a Super Over will decide who wins the Gold. If all 3 teams tie, all get Gold. If there is a tie for second place, Silver is shared.

Interestingly, 3TC also has a 90-over format. An official announcement from Cricket South Africa regarding the 3TC tournament is expected soon.