AB de Villiers set to play in this T20 league

Former South African cricketer, AB de Villiers will now be seen playing in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League in 2019. This will be his first appearance in the PSL since the tournament started four years back.

The news came after the Pakistan Cricket Board made an agreement with the Protean batsman. It was broken to the media in a tweet from the official account of Pakistan Super League.

AB de Villiers has grown to become one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time over the years. After getting so much love and support from India, it is now the turn of the neighbouring country, Pakistan to get the treat of watching him play live in the stadium.

He is also one of the most successful batsmen in the history of Indian Premier League as he has a total of 3,953 runs to his name and will soon be touching the 4000-run mark in the coming season.

AB de Villiers has proved his worth not just in the IPL but in other T20 leagues as a batsman all around the world. He has over 6,500 runs in the 251 T20 matches that he has played in. He has a strike rate of whopping 147.91 which shows the worth of him as a T20 specialist. He is also just one shy to complete 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Not only T20 cricket, but he has impressed and entertained all the fans in international cricket as well before calling it off earlier this year.

He represented South Africa in 114 Test matches apart from 228 One Day Internationals and 78 Twenty20 Internationals. With a 50+ average in both Tests and ODIs, AB de Villiers will go down as one of the greatest legends of the game of all time.