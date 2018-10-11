×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AB de Villiers 'verbally agreed' to participate in BPL

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
12   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:56 IST

England v South Africa - Royal London ODI
England v South Africa - Royal London ODI

The next session of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) seems to be a star-stubbed tournament. The defending champion of BPL, Rangpur Riders, has roped in AB de Villiers to play for them, a source closed to Rangpur Riders, has confirmed the news saying the batsman is 'verbally agreed' to play for them. The next BPL will take the field from 5 January 2019.

The source said anonymously: "We contacted the superstar batsman if he available to play the BPL, he said yes. We need a few more days to settle the contractual papers. But, he verbally agreed to join us."

The source also said that the batsman initially agreed to play nine group matches for Rangpur Riders and he will play more three if Riders qualify for knock-outs. 

Rangpur Riders are getting prepared to defend the title. They have retained four players from their previous squad, and they are captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Mithun, Chris Gayle and Nazmul Islam Apu. 

The South African veteran batsman called off his international career on 23 May this year. But, the right-handed batsman said that he continues to play in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket in his country. Now, the most aggressive batsman of his age agreed to play another T20 league- BPL- and, which is set to be his first appearance in the BPL. 

AB de Villiers is a regular player for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), an IPL side. He played 141 matches in the IPL and scored 3953 runs with three centuries and 28 half-centuries to his name. 

The right-handed batsman played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa, and scored 8765, 9577 and 1672 respectively. The management of Rangpur Riders is hopeful to defend the title with the help of the vast experience of Villiers. 

Before AB de Villiers, Rangpur inked an agreement with Alex Hales. The Englishman signed papers to play for Riders next two seasons of BPL. Alex kept himself out of the squad during England's Bangladesh tour back in 2016 for a terrorist attack in Dhaka.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh Premier League Rangpur Riders Mashrafe Mortaza
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Alex Hales set to feature in the sixth edition of BPL
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Premier League: Major changes set to be...
RELATED STORY
Mohammad Ashraful targets NCL to make a national comeback
RELATED STORY
A letter to AB de Villiers on life post the 'AB' era
RELATED STORY
Reasons why AB de Villiers retired sooner than expected 
RELATED STORY
AB De Villiers: Top 5 ODI scores
RELATED STORY
5 most successful T20 cricketers ever
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers confirms his participation in PSL 
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers: Straight drive from South Africa to our...
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers set to play in this T20 league
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us