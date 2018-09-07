AB de Villiers confirms his participation in PSL

Former South-African captain Abraham Benjamin Devilliers who has recently retired from all the forms of the international cricket has officially confirmed his stint with Pakistan Super League (PSL). Pretoria born genius who was one of the best players of the modern era retired with 20000+ international runs and 47 hundred to his honor. Be it extra-ordinary batting or athleticism in the field, AB never fails to entertain us. Addition of a player with the stature of AB de Villiers will add extra value to the league. Earlier PSL's twitter handle gave away hints regarding the arrival of the maestro.

“Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years,” said AB in a video message to his fans on the major social media platforms.

Also, de Villiers thanked his Pakistani cricket fans for their invaluable support citing ' Aapka Shukriya'. He further added-

"PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and 2019 will be different; this time I will be participating in the PSL. I certainly can't wait to be on the field again."

Here's the tweet:

PSL took to Twitter to welcome ABD. This is how their post reads-

" BREAKING: The GOAT from South Africa is now a part of PSL! A warm welcome to @abdevilliers #AbaurPSl ".

#ABaurPSL pic.twitter.com/0oiSjPSEOZ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) September 7, 2018

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani welcomed the legend to PSL.“We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. He further added, " AB is modern-day great and will add immense value to the tournament. Also, his involvement will help youngsters to learn skills."

Certainly, this is a great news for Pakistani Cricket Board which is facing batting woes.PSL is just before WC 2019 and Pakistan's batting order look so fragile. So, sharing the dressing room with AB will be of great help to Pakistani Cricketers.