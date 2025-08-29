Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is

India will be banking on Abhishek Sharma to give them some aggressive starts in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The left-handed batter had a decent IPL 2025 campaign, smashing 439 runs in 13 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 193.39, with one hundred and two half-centuries to his name.

Abhishek was also the leading run-getter in Team India's previous T20I assignment against England at home in January-February 2025. In five innings, the southpaw slammed 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68. The youngster hit one century and one fifty in the five-game series.

The 24-year-old has so far featured in 17 T20I matches. Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, we compare his stats with South African batting star Quinton de Kock at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 535 runs, averaging of 33.43. Of his 500-plus runs, 279 runs have come in five games against England at an average of 55.80. The left-handed batter has also scored 124 runs in five T20Is against Zimbabwe, averaging 31 and 97 runs in four games against South Africa at an average of 24.25. In three games against Bangladesh, he has scored only 35 runs.

After 17 T20Is, De Kock had 363 runs to his name at an average of 27.92. Of his T20I runs after 17 games, 147 came in four matches against Pakistan at an average of 49 and 82 runs in two matches against Australia. The southpaw had also scored 65 runs in four T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

In his 17-match T20I career so far, Abhishek has a strike rate of 193.84. The 24-year-old has a strike rate of 219.68 in five inning against England and 173.21 in four innings against South Africa. Further, he had a strike rate of 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe and 159.09 in three innings against Bangladesh.

After 17 T20Is, De Kock had a rather underwhelming strike rate of 115.23. His current strike rate after 92 matches is a much improved 138.32. After 17 T20Is, De Kock had a strike rate of 136.66 in two innings against Australia and 128.94 in four innings against Pakistan. Further, he had a strike rate of 150 in one innings against Team India.

Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

Having played 17 T20Is, Abhishek has notched up four 50-plus scores. He has two hundreds and two fifties to his name. The SRH batter's best of 135 came off just 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier this year. The scintillating knock included seven fours and 13 sixes. Before that, Abhishek struck 100 off 47 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024 - his maiden T20I ton.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 Quinton de Kock 363 27.92 115.23 48* 0 0

(Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock T20I batting stats after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, De Kock did not have a single 50-plus score to his name. His best at that stage was 48*, which came off 38 balls against Pakistan in Dubai in November 2013. He also scored 43 off 33 in Johannesburg against the same opposition a few days later. De Kock also hit 41* off just 20 balls against Australia in Durban in March 2014 and followed it up with 41 off 40 in Centurion.

Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Abhishek has been part of 14 T20Is that Team India have won. In 13 innings, he has notched up 507 runs, averaging 39 and a strike rate of just over 200. His two hundreds and two fifties have resulted in wins for the Men in Blue. In losing causes, he has scored 28 runs in three T20Is at an average of 9.33.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 14 507 39 200.39 135 2 2 Quinton de Kock 10 208 26 109.47 48* 0 0

(Abhishek Sharma vs Quinton de Kock T20I batting stats in wins after 17 matches)

Of his first 17 T20Is, De Kock was part of 10 matches that South Africa won. In 10 innings, he scored 208 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 109.47. In seven matches that the Proteas lost, he scored 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 124.

