Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma is likely to open the innings for India in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 2. The 24-year-old had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In 14 matches, he scored 439 runs at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 193.39, with one century and two half-centuries to his credit.

Ad

The southpaw was the top run-getter in India's previous T20I assignment against England, which was held in January-February 2025. In five innings, Abhishek smashed 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68. He struck one hundred and one fifty in the series, which India won 4-1.

The left-handed batter has so far been part of 17 T20I games. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of Virat Kohli at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has notched up 535 runs at an average of 33.43. Of his T20I runs, 279 have come in five matches against England, averaging 55.80. The southpaw has also scored 124 runs in five T20Is against Zimbabwe at an average of 31. Further, he has 97 runs in four matches against South Africa (average 24.25) and 35 runs in three matches against Bangladesh (average 11.66).

Ad

After 17 T20Is, Kohli had 484 runs to his name at an average of 37.23. Of his 480-plus runs after 17 matches, 80 came in four matches against England, 78 in one innings against Pakistan and 70 in one knock against New Zealand. Further, he had scored 68 runs in one innings against Sri Lanka and 68 runs in three matches against Australia at an average of 22.66.

Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

Having played 17 T20Is, Abhishek has managed a strike rate of 193.84. He has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe. Further, the southpaw has managed a strike rate of 173.21 in four innings against South Africa and 159.09 in three innings against Bangladesh.

Ad

After 17 T20Is, Kohli had a strike rate of 129.06. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 114.28 from four innings against England and 117.24 from three innings against Australia. The former India captain had a strike rate of 120 in two innings against South Africa and 170.73 in one knock against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20Is, Abhishek has four 50-plus scores to his name - two centuries and two half-centuries. His best of 135 came off 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the final match of the five-game series. The knock featured five fours and 13 sixes. The 24-year-old had also slammed 100 off 47 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024 - his maiden T20I century.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 Virat Kohli 484 37.23 129.06 78* 0 4

Ad

(Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli T20I batting stats after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, Kohli had also notched up four 50-plus scores. However, he hadn't converted any of them into hundreds. His best score after 17 T20Is was 78*, which came off 61 balls against Pakistan in Colombo in the 2012 T20 World Cup. The innings featured eight fours and two sixes. Kohli had also struck a fifty each against Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Abhishek has featured in 14 T20Is that the Men in Blue have won. In 13 innings, he has scored 507 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 200.39. All his four 50-plus scores have come in winning causes. In three matches that India have lost, he has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 121.73.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 14 507 39 200.39 135 2 2 Virat Kohli 11 358 44.75 128.31 78* 0 3

Ad

(Abhishek Sharma vs Virat Kohli T20I batting stats in wins after 17 matches)

Of his first 17 T20Is, Kohli had been part of 11 matches that India had won. In 10 innings, he had scored 358 runs at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 128.31, with three half-centuries. In six games that India had lost, he had scored 126 runs, averaging 25.20 at a strike rate of 131.25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news