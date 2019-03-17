×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi new home of T10 cricket for next 5 years

IANS
NEWS
News
21   //    17 Mar 2019, 19:57 IST
IANS Image
T10 League. (Photo: Facebook/@T10league)

Abu Dhabi, March 17 (IANS) The Zayed Cricket Stadium here will be the new home of T10 cricket for the next five years, starting with the 2019 season.

The Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a five-year agreement with the organisers of the T10 Cricket League.

The shortest form of the game will now be played exclusively at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

To announce the new inter-governmental partnership, the ADC, the ADSC and the DCT Abu Dhabi organised a T10 match on the seafront of Abu Dhabi's iconic Corniche, with T10 aces Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher and Luke Ronchi sporting the willow.

Pakistani icon Shahid Afridi, Australian superstar Shane Watson, South Africa's Colin Ingram, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi and West Indian Andre Fletcher have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

T10, in which only 120 balls are played in a fast-paced 90-minute game, was introduced to the UAE in 2017. Players to have featured in the tournament included Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Shane Watson and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

"T10 has arrived onto the global cricket scene. This combined partnership with the Abu Dhabi sports council, the DTC and the Abu Dhabi Cricket gives T10 cricket league a major boost in establishing itself as a credible international property.

"We are pleased to play in the Zayed Cricket Stadium and to take one of the world's most exciting sporting cities by storm. The third season will allow over 100,000 fans the chance to see some of the biggest names in cricket battle it out on the pitch and the 90-minute of action," Shaji Ul Mulk, Innovator and Chairman of the T10 League, said in a statement.

"My thanks to both the ADSC and the DCT Abu Dhabi for their support. I'm excited to see the tournament in its new home of Abu Dhabi, cementing the city's reputation as a central destination for cricket lovers worldwide."

IANS
NEWS
3 reasons why T10 cricket has a viable future 
RELATED STORY
T10 Cricket League: 5 reasons why T10 is here to stay
RELATED STORY
What is the future of T10 cricket?
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to retire from Tests after Abu Dhabi game 
RELATED STORY
T10 Cricket League 2018/19: Top 5 run-getters
RELATED STORY
Evolution of cricket: Is T10 the right kind of innovation that the sport needs?
RELATED STORY
Abu Dhabi triumph leads New Zealand to rare away series victory over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Indoor Cricket: India, New Zealand name squads for New Zealand-Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Eoin Morgan says T10 league is his favourite league in the world
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: The T20 league ushering in a prime time for Pakistan Cricket 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
SL 225/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 135/2 (28.0 ov)
South Africa won by 41 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 04:20 AM
Sri Lanka Women
England Women
SLW VS ENG-W preview
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10 & 288/10
AFG 314/10 & 29/1 (16.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Afghanistan need 118 runs to won
IRE VS AFG live score
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10 & 288/10
AFG 314/10 & 29/1 (16.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Afghanistan need 118 runs to won
IRE VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us